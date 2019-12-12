Killer Xbox One S bundle deal includes 3 games for $159 at Walmart

Retailers continue to offers some of the best gaming deals we've seen all year. For instance, right now you can get the All-Digital Xbox One S console at one of its lowest prices ever.

Currently, Walmart has the Xbox One S All-Digital Bundle on sale for $159. Normally, this disc-free game console is priced at $199, so this deal saves you $40. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Xbox One S bundle (it hit $149 on Black Friday) and one of the best Xbox One deals around this week.

All Digital Xbox One S Bundle: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for less than $160. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. This is an excellent deal since it basically nets you a trio of free games.

This All-Digital Xbox One S bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console (in white), a matching Xbox One wireless controller, and 3 full-game downloads: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It also comes with a free trial membership of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass on-demand gaming service.

Microsoft's All-Digital Edition Xbox One S sports the same design and hardware as the standard Xbox One S system. The only main difference is that it lacks an optical drive for physical games or and discs.

In our Xbox One S review, we were impressed by its sleek design, and 4K content streaming with HDR support. If you're looking for a console that supports both 4K gaming and streaming, Walmart also has the Xbox One X Star Wars bundle on sale for $349 ($150 off). It includes a 1TB Xbox One X console in jet black, a matching Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition.