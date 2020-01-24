Killer iPhone 8 deal: Just $5 a month right now

It may be a few years old, but the iPhone 8 Plus is still an excellent iPhone for iOS fans who don't need top-tier performance. And now one carrier is making it even cheaper with an iPhone 8 deal you can't miss.

Currently, new customers who sign up for Sprint can lease a pre-owned iPhone 8 Plus for just $5/month. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen this month. By comparison, the Apple Store charges $22/month for a new iPhone 8 Plus.

Refurb iPhone 8 Plus: just $5/month @ Sprint

The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, dual 12MP wide and telephoto cameras, and a 7MP FaceTime camera. It's just the right amount of hardware to do everything from streaming movies to playing games.

You must sign up for Sprint Flex to get this deal. Sprint Flex is an 18-month leasing program. After your 18 months are up, you can choose to buy the iPhone 8 Plus either in one lump sum payment or 6 extra monthly payments. You can also return the iPhone and lease a newer model.

Sprint's iPhone 8 deal starts today and is valid through January 30.