Killer Deal: The Pixel 3 Just Dropped to $148

Finding an affordable smartphone that delivers great performance may seem impossible these days. Fortunately, we've been spotting killer deals on some of our favorite smartphones.

For instance, Best Buy currently has the Google Pixel 3 from Sprint for just $6.20/mo. with a 24-month contract. At the end of your contract, you'll end up paying just $148.80 for the phone instead of $799. That saves you $651 and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this phone. (Note: You must activate the phone on Sprint's network to get this deal).

The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ OLED (2160 x 1080) display, which is perfectly sized for watching movies on the go. It's powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In our Pixel 3 review, we loved its excellent performance, quality display, and top-tier cameras.

Google engineered the Pixel 3 to be minimalist but not boring. At 5.5-inches, it's small enough for one handed use and comfortable to hold. This particular model features a Clearly White finish with a mint green power button for a splash of color.

In our tests, the Pixel 3 impressed us with its 12.2MP rear camera with HDR+ image processing and Pixel Visual Core chip. We captured an evening scene as the sun was setting just outside New York's Herald Square. Storefronts and street signs were sharp and not hazy like on the iPhone XS.

The Pixel 3's 8MP front camera also bested the iPhone XS, delivering a crisp portrait that perfectly captured skin tone and fabrics.

Performance-wise, in Geekbench 4's overall test, the Pixel 3 scored 7,316 which beat the Samsung Galaxy S9 (7,276), but couldn't top the iPhone XS (11,420) and the OnePlus 6 (9,088). In our battery test, the Pixel 3 endured for 8 hours and 27 minutes.

Powered by Android 9. 0, the Pixel 3 is one of the best Android phones you can get. It may be slightly dated, but it's still one of the best smartphones around.