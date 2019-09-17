Killer Deal: Take $750 Off the Excellent ThinkPad X1 Tablet

It appears the Surface Pro 6 isn't the only 2-in-1 getting a serious price cut this week. Less than 24 hours after spotting yesterday's killer laptop deal, we've spotted one more 2-in-1 that's undergoing a massive price cut.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet on sale for $1,099.99. That's a whopping $749 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this premium machine. (It probably won't hit this price again till Black Friday 2019).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet: was $1,849 now $1,099

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet is a gorgeous detachable 2-in-1 that delivers strong performance and a stunning display. It's $749 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The configuration on sale at Amazon packs a 13-inch QHD touchscreen IPS display, 1.9GHz Core i7-8650U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. By comparison, Lenovo has the X1 Tablet on sale for $1,199, but their base model packs a Core i5 CPU, albeit with a 512GB SSD.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the ThinkPad X1 Tablet and found its perfect for business, gaming, and graphic design. Its stunning 3000 x 2000 (QHD) screen is so bright and vivid that it made games look good even when played in low settings. The X1 Tablet's panel covered an impressive 118 percent of the sRGB color gamut, beating the 113 percent premium laptop average.

The include keyboard is clicky and responsive. It can be used flat or tilted.

Performance-wise, we tested the Core i5 model and it took 30 Google Chrome tabs — eight of them playing 1080p videos — and a download before we noticed a slight bit of lag. Casual gamers will also be happy to know that the machine does a solid job with non-demanding titles. Battery lasted a skimpy 6 hours, which is below the 8:18 average for this category.

Nevertheless, the ThinkPad X1 Tablet is a head-turning 2-in-1 that won't disappoint.