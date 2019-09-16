Act Fast: Surface Pro 6 Now $400 Off

We're just a few days away from Microsoft's October 2 press event and the Surface 7 rumor mill is stronger than ever. So it's not too surprising to see retailers chopping the price of the current-gen Surface Pro 6, one of the best laptops around.

However, if you're looking for the best deal, Amazon has the Surface Pro 6 on sale for $690. That's $9 cheaper than Best Buy's and Microsoft's sale price and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Surface Pro 6.

Surface Pro 6 deals

Surface Pro 6: was $899 now $690 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 is an excellent, detachable 2-in-1. It offers the perfect mix of performance, endurance, and ergonomic comfort. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable 2-in-1 laptop. Sister site LaptopMag gave the machine its Editor's Choice award for offering the excellent balance of performance, endurance, and ergonomic comfort.

Keep in mind this starting price is for the base model and doesn't include a MS Surface Pen (on sale for $64.99) or MS Type Keyboard (on sale for $89). What you do get is a 12.3-inch PixelSense 2736 x 1824 touchscreen display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also has an 8MP front and 5MP rear camera.

Connectivity-wise, it features USB 3.0 and DisplayPort support. It also has a Surface Connect port that allows you to plug it into a MS Dock (on sale for $138.46).

Performance is smooth, even with 28 Chrome tabs, Netflix, and Spotify open simultaneously. Its battery also lasted an impressive 9 hours and 20 minutes.

If you need more power, various other Surface Pro 6 configs are also on sale as listed above.