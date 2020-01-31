Kenin vs Muguruza: Live stream Australian Open women's finals tennis

You read that right, we're talking Kenin vs Muguruza live streams today. Thanks to a pretty surprising upset in the semis, the hometown favorite and #1 ranked competitor Ashleigh Barty is not in the finals.

How did Barty fail? Well she told the press, according to ESPN, that she wasn't dealing with much stress. Then the 14th ranked American Sofia Kenin, who was repeatedly a point away from dropping sets, managed to summon the nerve to survive.

Unfortunately, Weather.com has a rainy forecast for Saturday in Melbourne, where the Aussie Open Women's finals are set to take place. Hopefully, the clouds will part and we can live stream Kenin vs Muguruza together, no matter where on the planet we are, without a hiccup.

Kenin vs Muguruza live stream start time

Kenin and Muguruza's match starts at 7:30 p.m. local time in Australia on Saturday, February 1. That's the insanely early time of 3:30 a.m. Eastern, 12:30 a.m. Pacific and 8:30 a.m. GMT.

We'll add the start time for the Men's final once it's set, though it's scheduled for the same time on Sunday, the 2nd.

How to watch Kenin vs Muguruza live streams with a VPN

If you're abroad, you don't need to miss Kenin vs Muguruza live and wait for replays just because the service you pay for doesn't work where you've gone. A virtual private network, or VPN , could be of assistance, allowing you to connect to your desired streaming service through a server that will let you stream any match as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

How to live stream Kenin vs Muguruza in the US

In America, ESPN and the Tennis Channel are broadcasting Aussie Open action, but Kenin vs Muguruza airs later on latter (5 p.m. Eastern).

That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. Even cord-cutters get the Aussie Open, as these channels are on multiple live TV services.

ESPN Plus is a great place for live streaming the Australian Open, as it's got more than 1,400 hours of action from the tournament. Otherwise, check out

Live stream Kenin vs Muguruza in Australia for FREE

Get this, the folks in Australia get to watch all the Australian Open action they want, for free. They'll tune to Channel 9 to see Kenin vs Muguruza (and the men's final) live streamed on that app, or via the TV.

How to watch Kenin vs Muguruza live streams in the UK

Eurosport is the home of Australian Open 2020 live streams in the United Kingdom. Subscriptions may be acquired from Sky, TVPlayer and Virgin Media.

Streaming the event outside of those packages, can be done via Eurosport Player, which has its own app. The service is £6.99 per month, or £39.99 annually.

How to watch Kenin vs Muguruza live streams in Canada

TSN has Kenin vs Muguruza and the men's Aussie Open tennis finals locked down, along with the other Grand Slam tennis events. That means it's available through traditional TV broadcasts and online streaming (including TSN's app).

How to live stream Kenin vs Muguruza in New Zealand

Kiwis will watch Kenin vs Muguruza (and all Australian Open action) on Sky NZ, which includes access on mobile devices — which, yes, includes tablets — in the Sky Go app.