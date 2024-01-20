Jonas vs Mayer live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time odds

The Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer live stream for the former's IBF welterweight title is a fight between two of the finest pound-for-pound pugilists, men or women, in the sweet science game. It's a fight not to be missed. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Jonas vs Mayer live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Jonas vs Mayer live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, January 20

► Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, U.K.

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 7:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 21)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Jonas' boxing career is nothing short of extraordinary. A highly-gifted amateur turned pro in 2017, she came out of retirement, after having a daughter, to dominate boxing, overcoming significant adversity to become a three-weight world champion.

It was a controversial split draw against Terri Harper – in August 2020's world title fight that many thought Jonas won – that sparked the late-career resurgence. Two years later, Jonas won world titles in two weight divisions to become the first woman to claim the British Boxing Board of Control's British Boxer of the Year Award.

Now fighting at welterweight, after becoming undisputed at junior middleweight, the 39-year-old stopped Kandi Wyatt last July.

Mayer also turned pro in 2017 and has since established herself as one of the biggest names. Now in her fifth world title fight, the 33-year-old has won fans on the opposite side of the Pond for her stiff jab and heavy hands. She goes in as the underdog but if she can hit and move, her younger legs may help her get early rounds en route to a points decision.

Here's everything you need to watch the Jonas vs Mayer live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Jonas vs Mayer live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the IBF world welterweight fight live stream between Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Jonas vs Mayer live streams by country

How to watch the Jonas vs Mayer live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Jonas vs Mayer live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch the Jonas vs Mayer live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Jonas vs Mayer live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Jonas vs Mayer are expected from 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Can you watch Jonas vs Mayer in Australia?

Unfortunately, as it stands there is no broadcaster for the Jonas vs Mayer live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Natasha Jonas Mikaela Mayer Nationality U.K. American Date of birth June 18th, 1984 July 4th, 1990 Height 5' 8" 5' 9'' Reach 68.1" 66.5" Total fights 17 20 Record 14-2-1 (9 KOs) 19-1 (5 KOs)

Jonas vs Mayer Fight card

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer ; For Jonas' IBF welterweight title

; For Jonas' IBF welterweight title Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli; For Cullen's British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles

Aaron McKenna vs. Linus Udofia; Middleweight

Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown; Super middleweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado; Featherweight

Jack Massey vs. TBA; Cruiserweight

Mikie Tallon vs. TBA; Flyweight

Jonas vs Mayer odds

DraftKings has the odds pretty even, but ever so slightly in favor of Jonas (-125) to the underdog Mayer (+100).