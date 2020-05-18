Jaw-dropping Galaxy Fold 2 design reveals the foldable phone we want

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been the subject of enough leaks in recent weeks that we can start to imagine what Samsung's next foldable will look like. Although gorgeous concept art certainly helps cultivate the vision.

Zone of Tech founder Daniel Rotar released a render video and series of Galaxy Fold 2 images on Twitter over the weekend, showing off a refined design based on intel from Max Weinbach and Ross Young. The art embraces the Fold 2's rumored 6.23-inch front display, Galaxy S20 Plus-like camera arrangement and included S Pen.

It's worth noting that concept art isn't always accurate, but it seems Zone of Tech considered the facts of credible leaks when putting these Fold 2 renders together. In fact, we haven't seen such comprehensive visualization of everything we know about the incoming foldable until now.

The images offer a glimpse at how well enlarged front display will benefit the new Fold — we found the 4.6-inch one on the original practically useless in our Samsung Galaxy Fold review. Complete with an “Infinity V-Display” water-drop notch, the folded presentation alone of the Fold 2 looks like a phone we'd actually want.

Our Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Concept, based on the recent Leaks & Rumors from @DSCCRoss & @MaxWinebach Really looking forward to this phone! #GalaxyFold2 #SamsungGalaxyFold2 #GalaxyFold pic.twitter.com/XRgQLZALRJMay 17, 2020

We're also excited to see how the addition of an S-Pen could benefit the Fold 2's interior 8-inch display. Accessible from the lower right edge of the Fold 2, the S-Pen fulfills the prophecy of the phone's productivity potential. When open, the phablet could be used for taking notes or drawing.

The S-Pen will also accompany in the upcoming Note series, as it has every Note model in the past. When the Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 are revealed together at the next Samsung Unpacked event, we'll see whether the devices will sport the same S-Pen, of if the Fold 2 will have its own.

Though the Fold 2's expected August reveal is still some months away, manufacturing season could begin soon, meaning physical leaks of the actual Fold 2 could start to surface. Check out our ongoing round-up of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 news and rumors for the latest scoop on Samsung's third foldable.

