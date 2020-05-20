Samsung Galaxy Note 20 video shows flagship from every angle

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus' design has been shown off from all angles in a new video. It's by no means ground breaking, but it's certainly evidence of Samsung making a few interesting changes to its stylus-armed phablet.

GregglesTV published this 360-degree view in a YouTube video, in which he also chats with Karl (HarmlessKarl on Twitter) of Schnail Cases and ArmadilloTek Cases, who help confirm some of the details. The video itself is a spin around what looks to be a CAD design of the Note 20 Plus, showing us all sides of the handset.

On the front, we see the centered punch-hole camera, which has become Samsung's style since the Galaxy Note 10 and is a well-liked design since it keeps disruption to the display at a minimum. The back contains a large rectangular camera block like the Galaxy S20 series.

The block features what looks to be three main camera openings with two smaller openings (perhaps for a flash and time-of-flight sensor) on the right. The cameras themselves, based on other rumors, won't include the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x 'Space Zoom' telephoto camera, but will include the S20 Ultra's 108MP main camera.

The sides show off some more changes. There's a SIM tray on the top and volume and power buttons on the right side (not the left like the Note 10 series). The bottom of this Note 20 design houses a speaker, a microphone, the USB-C port and the S Pen slot. However, the corners on the Note 20 Plus are more squared off than the rounded ones on the S20.

Overall, the video looks very similar to the Note 20 design that was recently leaked, which comes from Ice Universe via HarmlessKarl, who also appears in GregglesTV's video. While Karl isn't yet confident enough in the design to start making cases, he claims the video is at least "95% accurate" based on what else he has heard, including private discussions with Ice Universe.

We will discover what the Note 20 actually looks like around August, based on previous reveal dates for the Galaxy Note series. We should also see the Galaxy Fold 2 at the same presentation, which is expected to offer a much larger front display along with an S Pen and improved cameras.