Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: How to watch online, odds and fight card

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream start time The Paul vs Askren undercard has a bell time of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28.

And since it's a four-match card, we expect the main event of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren to start around 11 p.m. ET.

It's going to be streamed online on FITE TV.

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream will be the talk of both the boxing and YouTube crowds this weekend, and believe it or not: Paul is expected to win this thing. That's not just because Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson (prior to Tyson vs Jones Jr.), but because of Askren's last fight.

Yes, it almost seems like Ben Askren is the perfect challenge for Paul, as he was KO'd (quite violently, we should add) by UFC powerhouse Jorge Masvidal after 5 of their match. But before that, Askren wasn't just a punchline.

Prior to getting smacked down by Masvidal, Askren was a champ in both Bellator and One FC. His chronic long term injuries proved cause enough to retire, though. Which means that the Logan Paul vs Ben Askren live stream is definitely a match that Paul has reason to think he will win.

As for the undercard? While Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach and Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir are matches that would fit on most boxing cards, the bottom match is just as weird as the main event. Fitness industry entrepreneur and nightclub mogul Joe Fournier is taking on reggaeton singer Reykon.

That's the kind of nonsense we expect when a Paul brother is in the main event. Aside from his win over Nate Robinson, Jake Paul's other boxing match was a victory against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. We'd ask if Jake Paul plans to fight against someone who could beat him, to make things interesting, but he doesn't seem to have any interest in losing.

There's also gonna be some fun on the show. Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Diplo, Doja Cat, Major Lazer and Saweetie are all set to perform. Oh, and we're getting a treat: the first performance from hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, which is comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream:

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that Fite, TysonOnTriller, BTSport or Kayo do not service, you don't need to miss Tyson vs Jones Jr. or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security.View Deal

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don't get it twisted. While the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream is a Triller Fight Club event, it's not being streamed on Triller. Instead, it's on Fite TV, which Triller just bought. It costs $50.

Want more Jake Paul? Buy the PPV on Fite and you get the documentary Jake Paul: PRBLM Child for free (until June 30).

Fite TV has Roku, Fire TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, folks in the U.K. have only one option for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream. It's exclusive to Fite TV, where it costs £17.

Just get prepared to be up all night. The undercard starts at 9 p.m. ET which translates to 2 a.m. BST. And that means the main event will likely be at 4 a.m. BST, which is too late for my blood(sport).

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stop me, stop me if you've heard this one before. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is exclusive to Fite TV, and so our friends to the north will watch the same way (and at the same rate) — but they'll pay a little less than we will: $39.99.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, Fite TV is again the only show in town for a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream.

On Kayo, the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card costs $30.99 AUD, and includes access to Kayo Sports until Dec. 3.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream fight card, odds