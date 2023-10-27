Jaguars vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 online

The Jaguars vs Steelers live stream catches Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett as they’re both on top of their game. Lawrence has led the Jaguars to a perfect 4-0 record in October while Pickett has helped the Steelers (4-2) notch their first back-to-back wins off the season. Jags and Steelers will see which team stays hot in this NFL live stream.

Jaguars vs Steelers live stream, channel, start time The Jaguars vs Steelers live stream is Sunday, Oct. 29

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Oct. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There must have been something in the tea over in London as the Jags (5-2) have not lost since making the trip across the pond. They started the season going just 1-2, then clobbered the Falcons 23-7 in London, followed by an upset over the Bills in their second international game in as many weeks. Over the last two weeks, they beat the Colts by 17 points, then last week on short rest, beat the Saints, 31-24.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne have been the biggest contributors to Jacksonville’s success. Lawrence is in the best stretch of his career posting a 90-passer rating or higher in four straight games. Etienne has rushed for two touchdowns in each of the last three games and is now fourth in the league with 504 rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns with seven.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off two impressive come-from-behind wins wrapped around their bye week. First, they scored 14 fourth-quarter points to come back and beat the Ravens 17-10 in Week 5. Then went into Los Angeles last week and beat the Rams, 24-17, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure that win.

It’s always nice to get those clutch fourth-quarter points, but Steelers Nation would probably like to not sweat it out until the final 15 minutes. One player who can help that cause is Diontae Johnson. The 27-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver made his return last week after missing three games with a hamstring injury and had a game to build on, catching five passes for 79 yards.

As for the Steelers’ defense, T.J. Watt is in the midst of another stellar season. He enters Week 8 with eight sacks on the season, second only to the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter who has nine.

DraftKings has the Jaguars favored on the road by 2.5 points. The over/under for the game is currently 41 points.

How to watch Jaguars vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and struggling to watch Jaguars vs Steelers, there is still a way to see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Jaguars vs Steelers live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Steelers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: FuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 29.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2023 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and our FuboTV promo codes could you help you save on a monthly plan.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Jaguars vs Steelers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jaguars vs Steelers.

Jaguars vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jaguars vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Jaguars vs Steelers live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jaguars vs Steelers live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Jaguars vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Jaguars vs Steelers is available on TSN1, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, and CTV Saskatchewan.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Jaguars vs Steelers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jaguars vs Steelers NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Jaguars vs Steelers NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.