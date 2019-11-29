Forget AirPods: Jabra Elite 65t just dropped to $99 for Black Friday

If you’re looking for some incredible Black Friday deals on headphones (wired or wireless), we just found one that’s worth buying ASAP. Amazon has the critically acclaimed Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds marked down to $99, which is $70 less than the original price, and the biggest markdown we’ve seen yet for this model.

The Jabra Elite 65t remain among the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested, making the pair a steal at under $100.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99, now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Black Friday. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).

In our Jabra Elite 65t review, we praise Jabra’s popular earbuds for being an all-around performer with better sound and call quality than the Apple AirPods. Much of this is attributed to the Jabra Sound+ app, which allows for personalized listening through the use of its built-in EQ and several music presets that enhance audio output. There’s also a Call Experience feature that modify the call settings to increase how loud and deep your voice sounds on phone calls.

The sleek, durable design is another highlight on the Elite 65t. The ABS plastic with Jabra stamped in the center to accentuate the multifunction buttons makes them distinguishable in a crowd of cordless earbuds. You can even choose from three attractive colors: Copper Black, Gold Beige and Titanium Black.

Battery life is standard at 5 hours on a single charge. The charging case juices up the earbuds with a rapid-charging feature, giving the Jabras an extra 10 hours of playtime (two extra charges). A 15-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of use.

