Islanders vs Flyers live stream: How to watch game 6 of the NHL playoffs online

Islanders vs Flyers game 6 start time, schedule Tomorrow's Islanders vs Flyers game begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Full series schedule is below.

When it comes to Islanders vs Flyers live streams of game 6, taking place tomorrow, the big question is simple: can Philly force another overtime? If so, the Islanders kinda become Cinderella, as the Flyers may be down 3-2, but those two wins were both in overtime (and those were the only OT games in the series).

So, with centerman Sean Couturier (who was out in game 5) questionable for game 6, Philadelphia will need to hope that Scott Laughton, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk and Matt Niskanen can all find their luck again. Anything to stave off elimination.

All eyes will likely be on Laughton, who scored the winning goal on Tuesday night. If he's going to (again) take Couturier's place in the lineup, the team will likely need another heroic finish from the lefty.

On the other side of the puck, the Isles did well (just not well enough) thanks to scores from Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard.

Here's everything you need to watch game 6 with an Islanders vs Flyers live stream:

How to watch Islanders vs Flyers live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the Isles and the Flyers face off, you can circumvent geo-fencing with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



Islanders vs Flyers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the game 6 Islanders vs Flyers live stream is on NBC Sports Network, at 7 p.m. ET.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get NBCSN via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo TV, which is $55 per month for more than 109 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup. Sling is also a great option at $30 with more than 50 channels.

Fubo.TV: If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks as well as sports-focused channels like NBC Sports Network and ESPN.

NBC Sports Network is a part of the Sling TV Blue package, which costs $30 and comes with more than 50 channels. If you get the Sling Orange + Blue package for $45, you also get ESPN.

Islanders vs Flyers live streams in the UK

Since Premier Sports won't host Islanders vs Flyers live streams in the UK, the best bet for British hockey fans is NHL.tv.

Islanders vs Flyers live streams in Canada

Hockey fans in Canada can catch an Islanders vs Flyers live stream on CBC or on SportsNet (which can be added to your package if you don't have it already). Specifically, game 6 is on the SportsNet channel.

Islanders vs Flyers series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1

Islanders 3, Flyers 1 Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2

Islanders 3, Flyers 2 Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) *Game 6: Philadelphia @ New York, 7 p.m. on NBCSN

Philadelphia @ New York, 7 p.m. on NBCSN *Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, Islanders @ Flyers, time TBD

* = if necessary