Iran vs USA live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online, team news

Iran vs USA live stream, date, time, channels The Iran vs USA live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Nov. 29).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

In the last round of Group B fixtures, no-one is safe. The USA, Iran, England and Wales could all still qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, but in this fixture, the situation is simple, if either team wins they will be through.

Iran will be on a high after a convincing 2-0 victory over Wales whereas the USA impressed in their draw with England. With the USA co-hosting the next World Cup they will want to gather all of the big stage experience for this young side that they can so progressing further is a must. Don't miss the Iran vs USA live stream, and it's easy to watch in the U.S., U.K., and worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Iran vs USA live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Iran vs USA anywhere

The Iran vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Iran vs USA live streams by country

How to watch the Iran vs USA live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Iran vs USA live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Iran vs USA live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Iran vs USA live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Iran vs USA live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Iran vs USA live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Iran vs USA live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Iran vs USA live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC 2, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Iran vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Iran vs USA live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Iran vs USA live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Iran vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Iran vs USA live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Iran vs USA preview

After a disappointing start against England, Iran were the clear better team against Wales and ran out 2-0 winners. In Mehdi Taremi and a fit-again Sardar Azmoun Iran have undoubted quality up front and in scoring two goals deep into injury time demonstrated their sheer determination. Curiously, Iran manager Carlos Queiroz was once hired by the USA to write a plan on how they could win the world cup by 2010 and now he has the chance to send them home. Providing Wales cannot beat England, a draw would be enough to qualify, but a win will see them through regardless of results elsewhere.

Despite being underdogs, the USA were considered by many to be the better side against England, and had Christian Pulisic's thunderbolt not hit the frame of the goal it could have been a historic win. After two draws, Gregg Berhalter's team needs to get a win on the board if they are to reach the last 16. Keeping England's all-stars quiet last time out (they had just three shots on target) will fill the USMNT defense with confidence. It is at the other end of the pitch where they need to improve, they must add to Timothy Weah's sole goal if they are to match 2014's round of 16 performance.

The Iran vs USA live stream is full of narratives, but it is on the pitch that this high-stakes game will be settled. Whatever happens, at least one side will have their hearts broken, don't miss the ecstasy and the agony.

Iran vs USA team news

Regardless of whether they qualify or not, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will miss the rest of the tournament with a head injury while Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended after back-to-back yellow cards. Coming back from injury, Sardar Azmoun proved his fitness by starting against Wales and is likely to do so again in such an important clash.

With no injuries or suspensions, Gregg Berhalter can take his pick of his squad ahead of this match. But that's not to say every place is up for grabs, captain Tyler Adams will start while Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are key players and their experience of big games at Chelsea and Juventus will be crucial.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Group B standings as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29.