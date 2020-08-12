iPhone SE is free on Verizon right now — here's how to get it

The 2020 iPhone SE is one of the best cheap phones you can get. Simply put, it hits all the right notes in terms of style and performance. Even better, you can get it for free right now.

Currently at Verizon, open a new Unlimited line and get a free iPhone SE 2020. Plus, when you make your purchase online, you'll also get 50% off Verizon's activation fee ($20 off). That's one of the best iPhone SE 2020 deals we've seen all summer. Normally, the iPhone SE 2020 costs $399.

iPhone SE 2020: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone SE 2020 is the perfect smartphone for cash-strapped Apple fans. It features Apple's latest A13 Bionic chip, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging.

There are only two features the new iPhone lacks. First, there's no Face ID support — a feature that's been standard on all new iPhones. In addition, the new iPhone SE 2020 only has one camera on the front and back. Fortunately, the cameras get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks. So despite the few limitations, the new iPhone SE is an excellent phone for just about anyone.

This is likely the best iPhone SE deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day. Verizon's offer is valid through August 31.