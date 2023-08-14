iPhone SE 4 just tipped for iPhone 15 features — including USB-C and Action button

The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an intriguing new iPhone, as it could be in line to come with features also rumored for the iPhone 15. But there's also one drawback that's apparently sticking around. 

According to leaker Unknownz21, the new iPhone SE will have several notable upgrades, like Face ID, as has been rumored before. But their new claims are that the 4th-gen iPhone SE could also get the USB-C connectivity tipped for the iPhone 15 series, and also the Action Button that is thought to be debuting on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

In further tweets, Unknownz21 said that iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to "effectively [be] an iPhone 14 derivative" adding "but still nicer than the old iPhone 8 design," referring to the look of the current iPhone SE (2022)

This information would back up rumors from earlier this year that the iPhone SE 4 could be years away but may come with big upgrades. Other tipped upgrades include an Apple-designed 5G modem and an OLED display upgrade from LCD, but there will apparently still be just a single rear camera like the current iPhone SE and iPhone XR, rather than the iPhone 14's main/ultrawide duo.

The iPhone SE 4 is not expected to launch until 2025 at the earliest. Nevertheless, the rumors appear to show that Apple is intent on updating the budget iPhone line as its latest version looks ridiculously out of date compared to the best cheap phones on the market.

While we wait for iPhone SE 4 to launch, we can look forward to the functionality of an Action Button being revealed in a month's time at the expected Apple September event when Apple will allegedly launch the iPhone 15 series. At the event, rumored to be held on either the September 12 or 13, we are also expecting the Apple Watch 9, a possible Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a new iPad mini 7.

