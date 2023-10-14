Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which flagship phone wins?

iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199.99 at Amazon $1,199.99 at Verizon Wireless $1,399 at Visible With A17 Pro providing top performance and an upgraded telephoto lens, there's plenty to like about the iPhone 15 Pro Max. A switch to titanium makes this device lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the addition of an Action button gives you quick access to shortcuts not available on previous iPhones. For Stronger and lighter titanium design

Now that the Pixel 8 Pro is now official and available to the masses, it's time to see exactly how Google's latest flagship stacks up against Apple's formidable flagship. This Pixel 8 Pro versus iPhone 15 Pro Max comparison will dial into all the gritty details to confidently proclaim which is the better flagship.

Apple did indeed set the bar high, as you can read in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review. We were astounded by its best-in-class A17 Pro chipset, extra long battery life, titanium design, and its longer 5x telephoto zoom camera. All of this resulted in the iPhone 15 Pro Max to take top honors in our best phones list — and runner up in our best camera phones list as well.

For Google's Pixel 8 Pro, it can't afford to come up short in many critical areas because it's trying to justify the extra $100 premium it costs over its predecessor. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, it's obvious that the Pixel 8 Pro is gambling on new AI-assisted features to further enhance its utility. Features such as Best Take, Call Screen, and Audio Magic Eraser all prove how inconvenient processes are now convenient.

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Price $999 $1,299 Display 6.7-inch Super Actua Display (OLED) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz adaptive 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto (5x zoom) Front camera 10.5MP 12MP Chipset Tensor G3 A17 Pro RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 5,050 mAh 4,422 mAh [rumored] Charging 30W (wired), 23W (wireless with Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless) 20W (wired), 15W (MagSafe), 7.5W (Qi wireless) Water/dust resistance IP68 IP68 Size 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3-inches 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches Weight 7.5 ounces 7.8 ounces

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price and availability

Everything got more expensive this year, and these two flagships are direct evidence. You'll pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro Max's starting cost of $1,199, which is technically a $100 premium over the previous model.

Despite its own price increase of $100, the Pixel 8 Pro's $999 starting cost continues to undercut the iPhone. The $200 difference between the two may not seem like a whole lot, but Google's making the package sweeter because you can get a free Pixel Watch 2 for buying the Pixel 8 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max launched on September 22, and it's available in three titanium colors: black, white, blue, and gray. Three storage options are available, with the 1TB model costing a whopping $1,599.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro launched on October 12 and available in three colors: obsidian, porcelain, and bay. There are a total of four storage options to choose from, but it's rather unfortunate that Google kept its starting storage at a pitiful 128GB — whereas Apple upgraded it to 256GB with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Winner: Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design

For the most part, both phones have kept to their respective design languages. Iterative changes make them better than their previous models (for the most part).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max certainly has the more premium design, complete with a new titanium alloy frame that makes it more durable and lighter. The contoured edges also make the iPhone 15 Pro Max much better to hold in the hand, but it's still a smidge heavier at 7.8 ounces.

New to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's design include its USB-C port, programmable Action, and skinnier bezels around the display. As always, it feels premium both in its choice of materials and craftsmanship.

It's not to say that the Pixel 8 Pro's design isn't bad. Quite the contrary, it has its own set of charms — including the matte glass it leverages. Not only does it make the phone grippier to hold compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it also makes it more resistant to smudges and fingerprints. Our only concern relates to the single piece of glass that covers the phone's triple cameras, seeing that it's more prone to shattering if it comes into contact with something tough.

Luckily, both phones retain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Display

(Image credit: Future)

It's a tough fight in the display department because both flagships put up exquisite results. They leverage OLED panels, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max packing a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display and the Pixel 8 Pro donning an equally slick looking 6.7-inch Super Actua Display.

Our display benchmarking tests reveals a peak brightness output of 1,526 nits with the Pixel 8 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max churns out a slight better output of 1,550 nits. We will agree that these two displays are incredibly bright and are easily visible outdoors in direct sunlight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max Display Benchmark Test Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Max brightness 1,526 nits 1,550 nits sRGB 127.7% (Adaptive), 110.7% (Natural) 119% DCI-P3 90.4% (Adaptive), 78.4% (Natural) 84.5% Delta-E (lower is better) 0.23 (Adaptive), 0.16 (Natural) 0.14

Since they're both OLED-based screens, they offer excellent contrast and wide viewing angles. When the Pixel 8 Pro's Super Actua Display is set to Natural mode, it's better able to match the iPhone 15 Pro Max in color accuracy with its Delta-E score of 0.16.

It's really tough calling a clear winner after watching videos and running benchmark tests on them. However, if there's one thing that pushes the iPhone 15 Pro Max ahead in this category, it's the Dynamic Island. It adds another practical feature to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display by dynamically showing us notifications and accessing mini players, which is something you won't find in the Pixel 8 Pro.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Both flagships are in conversation for the best camera phones around, so you can expect top notch results no matter the conditions. Let’s start off with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which features 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and an upgraded 12MP telephoto with a 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro packs a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with a 5x optical zoom.

The biggest upgrade here is how the iPhone 15 Pro Max jumps up to the same 5x optical zoom range of the Pixel 8 Pro, making it a more even playing field this time around. But to Google's credit, most of the emphasis is not placed on the hardware, but rather its AI-assisted camera tricks.

The addition of Pro Controls, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Video Boost (to be released later) make the Pixel 8 Pro the camera for power users. Pro Controls allow for complete manual control of the camera, which you won't get on the iPhone, to tune in the settings you need for your shot. Additionally, we found Magic Editor and Best Take are showcase features for these new Google AI driven experiences, which make anyone who wields the phone an expert photo editor.

As much as we appreciate camera features that complement the experience, most people would probably value the camera performance more. Let's take a peek at how they compare.

Starting with their main cameras, you can see in the images above that they both handle outdoor scenes quite well. We prefer the more realistic color science behind the Pixel 8 Pro's shot, along with its higher contrast look.

Winner: Pixel 8 Pro

Portrait mode is another close call. One difference worth pointing out is that portrait mode can be enabled at a 1x zoom with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the Pixel 8 Pro has a narrower 1.5x zoom. Besides that, they have their own set of favorable qualities, like how the iPhone 15 Pro Max handles dynamic range better and the Pixel 8 Pro producing the more realistic skin tone.

Winner: Draw

We're giving the selfie category to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, mainly because of its sharper details and proper exposure. The Pixel 8 Pro takes some outstanding selfies as well, but zooming in reveals softer details.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Another close one, it's an even match now that these two flagships both offer dedicated 5x telephoto cameras. We can spot how the Pixel 8 Pro draws out a little more detail in the shadowed areas of the Bethesda Fountain statue, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x telephoto camera is sharper looking — which we can see with the definition in the drops of water splashing around the fountain.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you're more apt to taking macro mode, the Pixel 8 Pro manages to get closer to capture every detail. The photo below shows the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivering a better contrast, but there's no denying the Pixel 8 Pro's stronger details and clarity.

Winner: Pixel 8 Pro

Low light's a telling story between these two cameras. Using their respective night modes, it's a clear win for the iPhone 15 Pro Max since it produces the brighter, overall image — whereas the Pixel Pro 8 underexposes. Due to this, the details in the tree's bark and branches aren't as pronounced as the iPhone 15 Pro Max's shot.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Finally, let's briefly talk about video recording performance. Each phone tops out at 4K 60 fps, which is the industry standard for today's flagships. When there's sufficient lighting, as such the case with the videos we shot of the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does a better job at contrasting the shadows and highlights in the clip. The Pixel 8 Pro's video looks pretty good too, but when we use its 5x zoom camera, we can make out some noise in the shadows.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

With low light video recording, there's no contest here because the iPhone 15 Pro Max captures the better looking footage overall. We previously detailed the Pixel 8 Pro's low light performance against its main rivals, but these clips show how the Pixel 8 Pro is noisier and more under-exposed.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

After the underwhelming results we got out of the Tensor G2 chip last year, we were hoping that Google would close the gap better with the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro. Unfortunately, the synthetic benchmark tests we ran would say otherwise — giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max's A17 Pro the clean sweep win.

Running GeekBench, the Pixel 8 Pro pulls in single and multicore scores of 1,699 and 3,666, respectively. Yet, they're still far short against the results that the iPhone 15 Pro Max posted running the same tests. In fact, it's almost double the performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8 Pro benchmark results Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench 1,699 / 3,666 2,783 / 6,945 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited 52 fps / 8,797 92 fps / 15,399 Adobe Premiere Rush (video editing) 71 seconds 24.5 seconds

We also saw the same disparity when we ran 3DMark for graphics processing performance. The Pixel 8 Pro's frame rate of 52 fps is slow compared to the smoother 92 fps posted by the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Making matters worse for the Tensor G3, it took an excruciatingly long 71 seconds to render video in Adobe Premiere Rush, versus the 24.5 seconds it took for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Despite the iPhone 15 Pro Max's superiority in these synthetic benchmark tests, we can at least say that the Pixel 8 Pro handles basic operations as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meaning, there's a responsive feel to every action — from playing games to scrolling around the interface.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

Fortunately for the Pixel 8 Pro, its battery life is much improved over its predecessor. That's excellent news given how it's one of our main criticisms in our Pixel 7 Pro review.

Packaged with a 5,050 mAh battery, it manages to post a time of 10 hours and 3 minutes in Tom's Guide's battery benchmark test. We applaud that it finally overcame the 10-hour mark, since we feel that's the average time for today's flagship phone.

But Apple has set the bar high, as the iPhone 15 Pro Max posts an even longer time of 13 hours and 10 minutes. We've even compared the Pixel 8 Pro's battery life against other rivals and it still comes up short.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro Max battery life (hrs:mins) Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Battey size 5,050 mAh 4,422 mAh [rumored] Battey life (hrs:mins) 10:03 13:10 Recharge (15 mins / 30 mins) 29% / 59% 20% / 41%

That's a huge difference and our day-to-day use with the two phones indicates that as well because the Pixel 8 Pro frequently taps out before bedtime, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max still has juice left in the tank. However, the Pixel 8 Pro manages to charge faster by reaching 59% with 30 minutes of charging. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets to 41%.

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Software

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're already invested in an ecosystem, it's often hard to pry yourself out of it and try something new. Of course, these two phones yet again bring up the conversation of which is better: Android or iOS? It's definitely a preference that's influenced largely by what you've been using, but each phone has its own unique experiences.

Google's investing a lot on artificial intelligence, which powers many of the Pixel 8 Pro's new software features. Most notably, we're thrilled that Google Assistant sounds more human and can contextually respond to questions in Android 14 running with the Pixel 8 Pro's enhanced Call Screen feature.

It's like having your own personal assistant picking up your phone calls and it's really convincing, which makes Live Voicemail in iOS 17 look elementary by comparison. Other Google AI assisted features in Android 14 include Summarize, grammar check with the "Fix It" feature using the Google keyboard, and multiple language support using voice dictation.

(Image credit: Future)

However, Apple's latest mobile operating system is also filled with useful new features. Chief among them is StandBy Mode, which transforms the iPhone 15 Pro Max to a versatile deskside (or bedside) companion that acts as an alarm clock, smart hub display, and even a digital photo frame. Additionally, we love the addition of Live Stickers in Messages, Reactions in FaceTime, and a smarter Reminders app that sorts out grocery lists with ease.

Google needs to be commended for setting the industry benchmark for software support because the Pixel 8 Pro will get 7 years worth of software and security updates — compared to Apple's 5 years of support.

Between them, we feel that Google's myriad of AI-assisted features in the Pixel 8 Pro are far more compelling than what the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers with iOS 17.

Winner: Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

After looking through how they compared against one another, the winner in this face-off is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple's flagship doesn't disappoint — especially in key areas such as battery life, cameras and performance. Sure, you're paying more for it, but the $200 difference is justified by its better overall performance and the fact that it comes with a base starting storage of 256GB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Design (10 points) 8 9 Display (10 points) 8 9 Cameras (25 points) 22 24 Performance (15 points) 12 15 Software (10 points) 10 9 Battery life and charging (15 points) 11 14 Price and Value (15 points) 14 12 Overall 85 92

However, you can't count out the Pixel 8 Pro because it's offering new experiences that you won't find in other phones. In fact, it gives us a glimpse to a future where artificial intelligence drives many of our every day tasks. You'll save money by choosing it, and even though it falls short in a few areas against the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I think it's still a stellar Android phone that's great for capturing photos.