iPhone 17 Pro could get a huge unexpected design change — what we know

A major external change could be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro, claims leaker MajinBu, citing "direct sources among case manufacturers."

That change will be the Apple logo moving lower down the phone, further away from the vertical center. It's a notable event since the last time this happened was with the iPhone X in 2017, which redesigned several elements of the iPhone and moved the logo a little off-center for a better sense of balance.

(Image credit: MajinBu / Kirdercee)

Given the rumors the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a larger camera block, it seems likely this would be the cause of the moving logo. The new block seemingly spans the whole width of the phone, rather than just the corner where the camera lenses live.

MajinBu only makes one mention of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but between this and a later tweet we'll look at below, it seems that both the Pro and the Pro Max will get the new logo position.

The article doesn't discuss the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air either, although both of these have unique designs compared to the Pro models, so may not receive this alteration.

MagSafe modifications

MajinBu continues to explain how the logo's new home may have consequences for the iPhone 17 Pro's MagSafe magnet locations. As a result, casemakers, especially ones making transparent cases that highlight the logo specifically, are apparently keeping a close eye on what's happening, holding off on manufacturing to be on the safe side.

(Image credit: MajinBu)

We saw possible solutions in a later MajinBu X post, which showed how the ring of aligning magnets could lose a section around the logo.

The original article also suggests that manufacturers are looking into modular designs to ensure that, which ever way things are laid out, users can get the best possible experience.

We can assume that Apple will keep quiet about its new iPhones for 2025 until the usual launch window in early September. But the rumors aren't going to stop in the meantime, so check our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs for the latest info from the leak-o-sphere.