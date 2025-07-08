iPhone 17e may share one feature with iPhone 16e when it arrives next spring

Apple is reportedly going to make its iPhone "e" series an annual release, and a leak seems to confirm this, along with information about potential components for next year's iPhone 17e.

The leak, reported by the Korean publication The Elec (translated by Jukanlosreve), claims that the budget-friendly iPhone will launch "next spring." It's less specific than an earlier rumor that purported it would debut in May of 2026.

The article alleges that the 17e will utilize the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the iPhone 16e, which is a holdover from the iPhone 14. Samsung Display, LG Display, and BOE are reportedly building the displays.

Previous SE models from 2016 to 2022 featured LCDs.

We're still waiting on the main iPhone 17 series to launch, and beyond a release window, this is the first potential rumor about iPhone 17e specs that we've seen.

Perhaps it's not too surprising that it would retain a similar display as the 16e. Versus the iPhone 17, the question will be whether the price is right for the more budget-friendly option. Currently, the iPhone 16e costs $599, which is relatively affordable, but only $200 less than the iPhone 17 and nearly $200 more than the iPhone SE (2022).

Goodbye Samsung Galaxy S Plus

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Toward the end of the article, there is a simple report that Samsung will be dropping the 'Pus' moniker going forward in favor of the 'thin Edge', which launched this year with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Additionally, the report claims the display sizes for the S26 series will be 6.27 inches, 6.66 inches, and 6.89 inches for the base, Edge, and Ultra models.

