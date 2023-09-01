iPhone 15 preorders: everything you need to know to get yours

Now that the Apple event is officially happening September 12 for the iPhone 15 launch, it’s only a matter of time before we’re introduced to all of the new models. If you’re an Apple fanatic or simply an early adopter, you’ll want to focus all of your attention to iPhone 15 preorders once the event’s over — so you can perhaps guarantee yourself a model come release day.

There are a number of reasons to be excited about this year's iPhone 15 lineup. From the camera upgrades expected with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, to the refreshed design of the iPhone 15 Pro, and even the potential for a periscope telephoto lens tap for the iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra, this year’s lineup is undoubtedly the biggest leap since the iPhone X.

Considering how some iPhone 14 models were in short supply with last year’s release, it’s going to be more imperative to secure yourself an iPhone 15 preorder sooner than later. Apple’s already in full production mode with its factories in China and India, and given how the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most shipped smartphone so far in 2023, there’s a lot riding on this launch to meet consumer demand.

We’ll dial into all of the details around iPhone 15 preorders, so you won’t have to miss out.

When can we expect iPhone 15 preorders to start?

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 is our first clue to uncovering when iPhone 15 preorders will begin. Historically, Apple opens up its iPhone preorders on the first Friday after its event. That means preorders for the iPhone 15 should go live Friday, September 15.

When on September 15 could preorders actually go live? Well, it could be 5:00 a.m PT / 8:00 a.m. ET based on Apple’s track record. Apple has kept that time slot for its iPhone preorders as far back as the iPhone 11. The last time Apple opened up preorders at a different time was with the iPhone XS, when preorders went live at 12:00 a.m. / 3:00 a.m. ET.

We bet that Apple will stick with its usual 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET slot for its iPhone 15 preorders.

How much will it cost for iPhone 15 preorders?

(Image credit: Future)

Pricing is one of the biggest areas of contention based on the leaks. We’ve listed the possible cost for all the iPhone 15 lineup below, so you can get a quick glance on how much to dish out when you snag yourself an iPhone 15 preorder.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored starting cost iPhone 15 $799 iPhone 15 Plus $899 iPhone 15 Pro $1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra $1,299

We suspect that Apple will maintain the current pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, putting the two ‘cheapest’ options at $799 and $899 respectively. Meanwhile, we could see prices increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max / 15 Ultra based on leaks. Starting with the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s believed to start at $1,099, which is a $100 increase over the $999 cost Apple has kept with the smaller ‘pro’ iPhone.

There’s even the possibility of a higher price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra, mainly because of some exclusive features it could get — like a periscope telephoto lens that could bring as much as a 10x zoom. Along with other design changes, such as a titanium alloy frame, we could see its price balloon up to $1,299.

Will there be discounts at launch for iPhone 15 preorders?

You can surely count on getting a discount of some kind when iPhone 15 preorders go live. Apple currently offers its own trade-in program that shaves the cost, so that you won’t have to be on the hook for buying one at the full outright cost. Currently, you can get between $40 to $640 in credits for an iPhone 14 Pro with Apple’s Trade In program.

From the looks of it, we found the most generous trade-in values on Apple’s own iPhones — with the iPhone 13 Pro Max topping the list with that maximum credit amount of $640. However, that trade-in value could change depending on the phone’s condition, which is why you should take extra care to get the most resell value.

Besides Apple, we can expect a number of retailers and wireless carriers to offer their own discounts and deals with iPhone 15 preorders. While most people are inclined to shop Apple first then their respective wireless carrier, you can’t forget other traditional brick and mortar retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

How to plan ahead for iPhone 15 preorders

(Image credit: Future)

Time’s running out to lower your out of pocket cost for an iPhone 15 preorder. Your planning should start now before it’s too late. Here are just a few tip on how you can plan ahead for iPhone 15 preorders:

Consider switching wireless carriers: We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you’re still locked into a contract or lease of some kind, but if you’re not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 15 deals because wireless carriers often reserve them for new customers.

We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you’re still locked into a contract or lease of some kind, but if you’re not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 15 deals because wireless carriers often reserve them for new customers. Post ads for your old iPhone: While those trade-in offers look appealing, you might be able to fetch even more money off your old phone by listing it on an online marketplace — like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up, and EBay.

While those trade-in offers look appealing, you might be able to fetch even more money off your old phone by listing it on an online marketplace — like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up, and EBay. Clean your phone: If you do intend on selling your old phone, it’s wise to give it a proper cleaning before handing it off to its next owner. Not only should you reset the phone, but it’s also helpful to clean it off so that it looks pristine. Buyers are more apt to pay more if it’s in excellent condition.

Apple’s shaping out to have one of its best years in a long time, thanks to all the rumors around the iPhone 15. We’ve seen how its iPhones are some of the best phones around, but we’ve also seen how they’re also top contenders in our best camera phones and best phone battery life lists.

Starting with the latter, it’s believed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra will be boasting a much larger camera sensor — along with a new periscope telephoto lens that could match the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s max range. Apple could also reach new heights with battery life and charging with its iPhone 15 Pro series, based on the leaks around the switch to USB-C from its typical Lightning port and larger battery capacities.

It won’t be long now before we know if these rumors turn out to be true or not. But regardless of the outcome, now’s the time to start preparing for iPhone 15 preorders.