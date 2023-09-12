iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Here's the biggest upgrades

By Mark Spoonauer
published

The iPhone 15 Pro offers major changes

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

An iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison will help you decide if it's worth upgrading to Apple's new phone — or it just may give you a better idea of what truly stands out with Apple's latest Pro model. 

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at the same $999 price as its predecessor, while offering several welcome upgrades, including a stronger and lighter titanium design, USB-C charging and a new action button. And Apple improved the camera system, too, although you don't get the 5x telephoto zoom that the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro is still a great phone, as it still gives you a powerful 48MP camera, an always-on display and the handy Dynamic Island. So are the iPhone 15 Pro upgrades worth it? This iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro comparison aims to find out.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro
Price$999$999
Display6.1-inch OLED6.1-inch OLED
Refresh rate120Hz adaptive120Hz adaptive
CPUA17 ProA16 Bionic
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear cameras48MP main/12MP ultrawide/12MP telephoto w/ 3x zoom48MP main/12MP ultrawide/12MP telephoto w/ 3x zoom
Front camera12MP12MP
Battery3,650 mAh [rumored]3,200 mAh
Charging PortUSB-CLightning
Size5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches
Weight6.6 ounces 7.3 ounces
ColorsBlack, white, blue, grayPurple, gold, silver, black

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Price and availability

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 15 Pro is available for pre-orders September 15 and the release date is September 22. The iPhone 14 Pro is technically discontinued — Apple dropped the model from its lineup — but it will remain on sale from retailers and wireless carriers.

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, the same as the iPhone 14 Pro. The starting price gets you a model with 128GB of storage. You can upgrade both models to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

See our iPhone 15 deals page for discounts and sales, as well as our iPhone 14 deals page. 

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Design and display

iPhone 15 Pro display

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 15 Pro looks quite different from the iPhone 14 Pro, and it starts with a stronger yet lighter titanium design. Seriously, the iPhone 15 Pro weighs just 6.6 ounces, down from 7.3 ounces on the iPhone 14 Pro. 

The other big iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro difference is the addition of the Action button on the new iPhone. Replacing the mute switch, you can silence calls with a long press, but you can also use it to launch the camera, flashlight, magnifier feature, voice recorder and more. You can also customize the Action Button via the Shortcuts app. 

It's not a dramatic difference, but the iPhone 15 Pro has narrower bezels around the display, which makes video and other content pop more. Otherwise, the displays on the iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro are very similar. They're both 6.1-inch OLED panels with 1,600 nits of brightness and up to 2,000 nits in sunlight, as well as always-on modes and 120Hz refresh rates. 

The iPhone 15 Pro also introduces USB-C charging for the first time, which gives you 10Gbps transfer speeds. The iPhone 14 Pro sticks with Lightning.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Performance

iPhone 15 Pro Max gameplay

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Pro already has a powerful chip in the A16 Bionic, but the new A17 Pro chip takes everything to the next level. This industry-first 3nm processor packs a 6-core GPU that's up to 20% faster, a CPU that's up to 10% faster and Neural Engine that's up to 2x as fast. 

What does all this mean? For one, even better gaming. The iPhone 15 Pro now supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic graphics and lighting effects. When you're typing, auto-correct is even faster, and creating your own Personal Voice takes much less time. 

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras

iPhone 15 Pro cameras close up

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 15 Pro still packs a 48MP main sensor, but you now get a new 24MP super-high-resolution option. So you don't have to shoot in ProRAW mode to get stunning results.

The new iPhone 15 Pro is also smart enough to shoot portraits without having to engage Portrait mode, and the portraits should look even better with new Smart HDR enhancements for lighting and color. Plus, the Photonic Engine lets you capture better Night mode portraits. 

Another plus is that you can change the focus point in a photo after you shoot, which provides awesome creative freedom. If you're thinking of springing on a Apple Vision Pro headset, an upgrade is coming that will let you record spatial video using the main and ultrawide cameras simultaneously.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Battery and charging

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 15 Pro could wind up lasting longer on a charge in our testing, but the rated battery life is the same vs iPhone 14 Pro. It's 23 hours for video playback, 20 hours for video playback (streamed) and up to 75 hours of audio.

Unfortunately, the charging isn't rated to be any faster, with both the iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro having just 20W charging. So you'll get to 50% in 30 minutes by Apple's math. 

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Outlook

iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium

(Image credit: Future)

Normally a new iPhone just means iteration. But this time around the iPhone 15 Pro offers significant upgrades. I'm especially impressed with the lighter titanium design, but also appreciate the Action button and state-of-the-art A17 Pro chip. The camera upgrades are not monumental, though, and while the jump to USB-C is welcome it doesn't result in faster charging.

If you have the iPhone 14 Pro you might want to keep it but if you have an older iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro upgrade definitely seems worthwhile. 

Mark Spoonauer
Mark Spoonauer

Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.