iPhone 15 — two new colors just leaked for the next iPhone

The iPhone 15 is still a few months away — fingers crossed for a September release — but we might have an idea for two of the color options it will get when it launches.

According to 9to5Mac , the iPhone 15 Pro is getting an “exclusive” dark red color. This is something that it has reported before, as it's come up previous in our iPhone 15 colors hub . But now a second source has reportedly confirmed this colorway for the next iPhone. Apparently, the hue is being described as “crimson” and will be slightly lighter than the Deep Purple color currently featured on the iPhone 14 Pro .

The source for this color rumor is active on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and reportedly has a largely positive track record with iPhone leaks, including the iPhone 14 Pro getting a Deep Purple option and a tweaked rear camera flash cutout.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus getting a Mint Green colorway

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While this “dark red” color looks to be limited to the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro models, there's another color rumor to report.

According to the same 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are getting a Mint Green color option. This shade is described as “close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mint Green or a similar shade floated for the entry-level iPhone or its larger screen counterpart. Back in April, a Weibo rumor from user Setsuna Digital tipped the iPhone 15 for a Cyan color and a frosted glass design for the phone’s back panel. While this was referred to as Cyan rather than Mint Green, both rumors refer to the colorway being similar to the iPhone 12 Green Mint Green model.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As with the other color rumors, this one comes from a leaker with a good track record. Setsuna Digital correctly predicted Apple launching a yellow iPhone 14 , which the company did earlier this year.

Aside from these new leaks, the only other colors we’ve heard that Apple is working on for the iPhone 15 are light blue and pink, with the former having an almost “sky blue” appearance and the latter reportedly featuring a “bubblegum pink” appearance. We could also see silver and black options on the Pro model given that the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to switch from stainless steel to titanium for its chassis.

Stay tuned to see what other iPhone 15 colors are rumored for the next iPhone before its fall release.