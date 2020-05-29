iPhone 12 in navy blue is the color we’ve been waiting for

So far iPhone 12 rumors have been teasing what we could expect from the next iPhone’s display and rear-camera array. But one that been flying under the radar is that a navy blue iPhone 12 could be in the works.

ConceptsiPhone has rather handily mocked up a dummy advert showing what the iPhone 12 could look like clad in navy blue. And it’s now the color we want for the next-generation iPhone.

While you have the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus sporting rather flashy color options, especially with the latter’s iridescent Aura Glow colur option, the iPhone has tended to play the color schemes a little safer.

Sure, we’ve seen rather attractive gold and Midnight Green options for the iPhone 11 Pro. And the iPhone 11 comes in four candy-like hues. But think "iPhone" and you’ll likely see a sliver or Space Grey phone in your mind’s eye.

So a navy blue flagship iPhone 12 would certainly mix things up a little. And we feel it’s an ideal color to go with the iPhone 12’s design, which will supposedly draw inspiration from the flat metal edges of the iPhone 5.

That promises to give the next iPhone a sharper aesthetic that harkens back to the industrial design that catapulted earlier iPhones into the stratosphere and made them very difficult for the likes of Samsung to catch until, arguably, the Galaxy S6 arrived.

In short, it’s a rather tantalising option, if indeed the rumors bear fruit. When combined with the spec sheets the quartet of iPhone 12 models are expected to have, ranging from a narrower notch and 120Hz refresh-rate display to improved dual and triple-camera arrays, 5G , and a boosted A-series chip, the iPhone 12 is set to be another impressive smartphone from Apple that will force Android phone makers to retort.