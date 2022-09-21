iPhone 14 delivery dates: Apple, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and more

Although the iPhone 14 has now launched, getting one in your hands may prove difficult.

It's no surprise that Apple's latest smartphone is proving to be a big seller. What's perhaps surprising is how demand is outstripping Apple's ability to send you one, particularly if you want an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you've not placed your iPhone 14 order yet, and are wondering just when you can expect an iPhone to drop through your letterbox, we've collected the latest shipping data from Apple's own website here.

That way you can figure out when it's best to stay at home in case of delivery, or if it will make it in time for an important date like someone's birthday or your next holiday.

Delay update (September 21) The iPhone 14 Pro Max ship date has slipped to October 26 - November 2 from Apple, and the iPhone 14 Pro is currently estimated for shipping between October 19-26. See our table below for full details for all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and U.K.

As it stands, it looks like pretty much every version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now on backorder until October or early November. It doesn't matter which color you pick, or how much storage you spec, you're going to be waiting at least a month for a new Pro iPhone, and perhaps as long as six weeks if you want the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max variant.

Model Estimated delivery date (U.S.) Estimated delivery date (U.K.) iPhone 14 September 20 September 23 iPhone 14 Plus October 7 October 7 iPhone 14 Pro October 19-26 October 20-27 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 26 - November 2 October 27-November 3

The good news is that ordering the regular iPhone 14 won't be an issue. You can order one for the same day in the U.S. in some cases, or have it shipped out within a couple of days in the U.K.

The iPhone 14 Plus isn't due out until October 7 and it seems that pre-orders are currently within Apple's expectations, since those are set to ship out the same day. This may change as the 7th approaches, so if you're determined to get a Plus, you may want to order now.

However, we recommend reading our iPhone 14 Plus hands-on review or even wait until our full review comes in before hitting buy, so you're well informed about the phone's strength and weaknesses.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 September 22-23 iPhone 14 Plus October 12-19 iPhone 14 Pro October 5-12 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 12-19

The iPhone 14 delivery times from AT&T are generally faster than Apple, as you can get the regular iPhone 14 within a couple of days.

There's a longer wait for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the longest wait is for the iPhone 14 Pro Max at October 12-19.

Note that you can save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 via trade-in through AT&T (opens in new tab).

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 September 21-23 iPhone 14 Plus October 8-13 iPhone 14 Pro Backorder (September 23-26) iPhone 14 Pro Max October 18 - Nov 1

If you want the iPhone 14 Pro Max from T-Mobile before the holidays, you might want to hurry. As of now the carrier estimates a delivery window of October 18 to November 1.

The iPhone 14 Pro says that it's backordered, while the regular iPhone 14 is ready to go right now.

T-Mobile has multiple iPhone 14 deals, including up to $800 off with trade-in and signing up for a Magenta Max plan. That's basically getting an iPhone 14 for free.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 Immediate iPhone 14 Plus October 7 iPhone 14 Pro October 7 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 14

As with most carriers and retailers, you'll have no problem getting a regular iPhone 14 right away through Verizon. The iPhone 14 Pro has a bit of a delay with October 7 as the delivery date, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a week later.

Verizon's iPhone 14 deals (opens in new tab) include saving up to $800 with you trade in your old phone with select unlimited plans.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date (color/storage) iPhone 14 Tomorrow iPhone 14 Plus October 7 iPhone 14 Pro Tomorrow (Gold, Purple/128GB) iPhone 14 Pro Max September 23 (Silver, Gold/256GB; Purple, Black, Silver, Gold/512GB; Purple, Gold/1TB)

Shipping dates from Best Buy are a little mixed-up, but they at least seem more optimistic than Apple's.

For the iPhone 14 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) promises it'll arrive by tomorrow. You can even pick one up in certain locations within the hour if you wish, Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus isn't on sale anywhere yet, so Best Buy lists its shipping and pick-up dates for release day (October 7).

You can still get one iPhone 14 Pro model by tomorrow: a gold one with 128GB storage. If you want the more popular colors, however, you can be waiting any time between September 23rd to October 14, with some models also listed as unavailable for the time being.

The estimated delivery for most Pro Max models is October 14. However, some can arrive as soon as the 23rd, provided you're buying more than the 128GB base storage. For those models, you'll be waiting until at least October 6th according to Best Buy's store page.

Model Earliest estimated U.S. delivery date iPhone 14 September 23 iPhone 14 Plus October 14 iPhone 14 Pro September 23 (Deep Purple, Space Black, Gold/128GB) iPhone 14 Pro Max September 27 (Black/1TB)

Walmart's selection of iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) colors and storage options is a bit limited right now, but the good news is you can get a base model in either Red, Blue or Midnight by September 23 if you so wish. The iPhone 14 Plus model is again only available from October 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro can be yours from September 23 also, in Deep Purple, Space Black or Gold with 128GB storage, or Deep Purple or Space Black with 256GB storage. There are also 512GB Silver models on offer, but they'll arrive by September 27 instead. All models are locked to AT&T or Verizon.

There's only one available iPhone 14 Pro Max model: a 1TB Space Black. It'll apparently arrive by September 27 if you're willing to pay out for it, and don't mind being locked to AT&T or Verizon.

We like all three of the iPhone 14 models we've reviewed so far, although in slightly different ways. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are definitely the ones to get if you can afford them, because they feature all of Apple's latest upgrades like an always-on display, Dynamic Island cutout and a 48MP main camera.

The iPhone 14 is more like an improved iPhone 13 rather than a whole new phone, but is still worth an upgrade if your current phone's a couple of years old.