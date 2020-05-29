Hurry! This 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal is the lowest price ever

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) brings a host of improvements to Apple's family of powerful tablets. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself one at its lowest price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the 128GB model 12.9-inch Pad Pro on sale for $963. Traditionally, this tablet retails for $999 in the Apple Store, so that's a $35 discount. It's the lowest price we've seen for this iPad since its release back in March.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB): was $999 now $963 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

With its robust set of features and powerful performance, the 2020 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy.

The iPad in this deal features a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, and 128GB of storage. It also sports a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and supports Wi-Fi 6.

Among its features is a new Magic Keyboard option with backlit keys and trackpad for a more traditional experience.

In our iPad Pro 12.9 review, we found the tablet's brilliant display, new and improved cursor control, and 10 hour battery life impressive. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its fast A12Z Bionic performance.

Design-wise, the new iPad Pro is a mirror image of its predecessor. The only difference that separates the two is its square rear camera bump.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 measures the same 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.23 inches and weighs a bit heavier than the previous model at 1.41 pounds compared with 1.39 pounds for the 2018 iPad Pro.

In our lab, the iPad Pro 12.9 scored 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 which measures overall performance test. That’s a mild improvement over the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip, which landed a score of 4,635.

Simply put, the 12.9 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for laptop performance in a tablet.