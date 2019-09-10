The iPhone 11 Pro's Skimpy Storage Doesn't Feel That Pro

In the Tom's Guide offices, as we anticipated hearing about the official specs of the iPhone 11 Pro, a "Wow!" went out as we found out how little storage Apple was giving this supposedly professional phone.

Yes, the iPhone 11 Pro — just like the iPhone XS and XS Max — comes with just 64GB of storage space.

Apple has produced a phone that shoots "the highest-quality video in a smartphone" (the company's words), but it won't give you any additional space to store that footage.

This means that anyone looking to shoot 4K video (or just store a lot of apps and other content) will need to get the 256GB version — which costs an extra $150 on top of the pricing for the $999 iPhone 11 Pro or the $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the $899 Samsung Galaxy S10 starts with 128GB of space, which is twice as much as the iPhone 11 Pro gets. The $949 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 goes even further, with 256GB by default.

Yes, both of those phones are cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro, and yet they don't short you on storage. Maybe next year Apple can catch up to the competition. For now, detractors can still talk about The Apple Tax.