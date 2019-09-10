iPhone 11 Live Blog: All the Latest News from the Apple Event

The big day is finally here. After months of leaks and anticipation, Apple will finally unveil the iPhone 11 (and probably some other surprises) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. And we'll be on the ground to cover every big announcement as it happens.

The star of today's show will be Apple's new iPhones, which are expected to come in three flavors: the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11. The Pro models may sport advanced triple-camera arrays and advanced video features, while all versions of the iPhone 11 are expected to pack a blazing A13 processor, reverse wireless charging and more sturdy designs. We'll also likely see the Apple Watch 5, a rumored key finder accessory and updates on Apple services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus.

Be sure to bookmark this live blog and refresh regularly, as we'll be updating with the latest iPhone 11 event news below.

iPhone 11 live blog

8:00 am: The Apple Store is officially displaying the "we'll be right back" message online, which means new products are only hours away. Elsewhere, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hints that we may see a new entry-level iPad today.

Let me help you out. 10.2 inch entry iPad. https://t.co/xK8uDF7Go6September 10, 2019

7:22 am: It's officially Apple day! Some last minute leaks include Apple potentially ditching reverse wireless charging and Apple pencil support for the iPhone 11.