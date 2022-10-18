iPad Pro 2022 tipped to launch today — here's what we know

Keep an eye on Apple's website today, as we may see the iPad Pro 2022 arrive in just a matter of hours.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab) tweeted an addition to one of his other recent leaks, making it clear that he specifically meant the new iPad Pro's launch would be "tomorrow," which would be October 18 going by the date of his tweet. However, don't expect a full-on show like the Apple September event. The new iPad Pro could arrive with a simple press release on Apple's website.

We've been waiting for a new iPad Pro for some time, since the current iPad Pro arrived in 2021. Not much is likely to be changing between generations, according to the leaks, with the only noteworthy upgrade tipped to be the chipset changing from the Apple M1 chip to the Apple M2 chip, as seen in the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro M2.

A new iPad 2022 case design

We're also expecting a normal iPad 2022 to arrive soon, and it seems like case makers are too. User Roeeban (opens in new tab) on Twitter shared a photo of a new case from established accessory maker Speck, labeled as made for the iPad 2022.

Cases for iPad 2022 spotted at Target! #apple #ipad2022 #ipad pic.twitter.com/NmoLdUWe5qOctober 17, 2022 See more

The folio-style case is shown to have a cutout for an Apple Pencil 2, which is something the new iPad is rumored to be compatible with. It also appears that the case has flat sides, in preparation for the rumored new look of the base iPad that should match better with the designs of the rest of the iPad range.

Other rumors about the iPad 2022 include it receiving a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector. As with the design, the current base iPad is the only holdout that has yet to swap to the common connector type from Apple's proprietary one, so this change would make it much easier to charge and attach accessories to the tablet. Also be on the lookout for an updated A14 chipset for increased performance and optional 5G connectivity, and a larger display, measuring 10.5 inches instead of 10.2 inches

If Apple is indeed launching new devices today, then we'll likely find out mid-morning Pacific time as is typical with Apple press release announcements. Hopefully, you can contain your excitement until then, but otherwise, take a look at our best iPads guide to see the top Apple tables you can buy right now.