3 new Apple devices still to come in 2022 — here's what we expect

With three more new products rumored to launch before the turn of the year, it’s clear Apple isn’t done with 2022 just yet.

We've just seen Apple launch the new iPad M2, iPad Pro 2022 and Apple TV 4K, but November could be a big month for the Mac, especially as several key models have yet to receive the Apple M2 chip treatment.

So with that in mind, here's what we expect from Apple through the end of the year.



Mac mini 2002

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The current Mac mini is a great entry-level desktop and one of the best mini PCs available, winning our Tom’s Guide Award in 2021 for best mini PC, thanks to its “great value with surprisingly potent performance." And that looks set to be further enhanced with a suite of rumors pointing towards the Mac mini 2022 getting the M2 chip, or even the Apple M2 Pro chip, which is thought to be an upgraded take on the M1 Pro chip.

Reports vary slightly but the common belief amongst tipsters like Bloomberg's Gurman and Dohyun Kim is a November launch looks likely for the next Mac mini.

Aside from the likely chip upgrade everything we know so far about the Mac mini 2022 is slightly blurry. Some reports earlier this year from leaker Jon Prosser suggested the new Mac mini would feature more ports and be even more well, mini. While others like analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posits that we won't see a redesign; interestingly, Kuo also says the new mac mini won’t release until 2023.

MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch

(Image credit: Future)

Rumors have refused to subside that Apple is planning to release two new MacBook Pros before the end of the year. Gurman is confident that 14-inch and 16-inch screen MacBooks featuring a new M2 Pro chip will launch this November, putting their specs above even the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 and MacBook Air M2 .

We expect a sizable performance boost and perhaps even better battery life. But aside from that little is expected to be different about these machines. Do not expect these laptops to come cheap.

For reference, the current MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1,999/£1,899/AU$2,999 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch model starts at $2,499/£2,399/AU$3,749.

macOS Ventura

Apple's macOS Ventura and iOS 16 were both announced in June. But after iOS 16's September release, Mac users have had to wait for their refreshed operating system. At last, it has been given a release date of October 24.



Available on all Macs from 2017 onwards, Ventura has improved synergy with iOS 16 with features like the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam and transferring FaceTime calls between Mac and phone. he update will also introduce the Stage Manager feature, which keeps all of your apps and tabs organized in a way that they are all visible from one screen — a great way to stay focused when working.

Other new additions include the first weather app for Mac and the Game Center designed to help you and your friends play games together seamlessly. With cybersecurity at the forefront of many people's minds these days, the addition of Passkeys to Safari is a welcome safety measure that could soon become standard everywhere.

So in short, it looks like Apple still has a busy fall ahead of it. So make sure to check back with Tom's Guide as we'll bring you all the latest rumors and news as soon as we hear them.