iPad Mini just dropped to $50 off in 4th of July sale

Cheap iPad deals are common these days, but one iPad that doesn't see many price cuts is the iPad Mini. Fortunately, 4th of July sales are here and Amazon is slashing the price of our favorite mini tablet.

For a limited time, Amazon has the iPad Mini (256GB) on sale for $499. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for this excellent tablet all year. If you need always-on LTE connectivity, Amazon also has the iPad Mini (256GB/LTE) on sale for $629. Again, that's $50 off and a rare iPad mini deal. Only the 256GB models are on sale.

Apple iPad Mini (256GB): was $549 now just $499 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. Rarely on sale, the 256GB model is $50 off. View Deal

iPad Mini (LTE): was $679 now just $629 @ Amazon

Want always-on connectivity? Amazon has the 256GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity on sale for $629. It's also $50 off and the best price we've seen for the LTE model. View Deal

The iPad Mini sports a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast speeds. Although it didn't make the cut on our best tablets list, you can rest assured this tablet won't disappoint.

In Geekbench 4 — a benchmark that measures overall performance — the iPad Mini hit a multiscore of 11,515, which matches the iPhone XS' score. (They both use the same CPU). The iPad Mini also sports an impressive battery that lasts 12 hours and 40 minutes. The only thing we don't like about the iPad Mini is its outdated design, which sports the same big bezel look as Apple's now-defunct iPads.

Otherwise, this is an excellent deal that may not come around again till Amazon Prime Day.