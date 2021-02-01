iPad Air and iPad mini deals are Black Friday cheap right now

Every bargain hunter knows that iPad deals can be found any day of the week. However, rarely will you find multiple iPads at historic price lows. Yet, that's precisely what's happening today at Amazon. The retailer has multiple tablets at or near all-time price lows.
For instance, you can currently get the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB/2020) for just $299. That's just $20 shy of its Black Friday price low. If you want more power, the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020/64GB) is also on sale for $549.98. In the case of the iPad Air, that's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet beating even our favorite Black Friday discounts. And the deals don't end there. The iPad mini and iPad Pro are also at all-time price lows.
iPad deals
10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for any type of user. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. It's great for everything from gaming to streaming your favorite Netflix shows. View Deal
Apple iPad Mini (64GB/2019): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon
Yes, it's showing its age, but the 2019 iPad Mini is still a terrific tablet. It houses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
The new iPad Air is the svelte tablet we all want, but can't afford. That is, until now. Amazon has the iPad Air on sale for $549, which is a first and all-time price low for this tablet. It sports a 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $939 @ Amazon
If you want unparalleled performance, the 2020 iPad Pro is for you. It rocks an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $939, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal