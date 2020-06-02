iOS 14 leak reveals which iPhones will run it — here's the full list

iOS 14 won't leave any phones behind this year, as it's again been rumored to be compatible with all Apple mobile devices currently running iOS 13 .

The leak comes from The Verifier (via 9to5Mac ), which cites code within the beta version of iOS 14 and an insider as the source. This was previously rumored back in January of this year, when French site iPhoneSoft claimed that the iPhone 6S and original iPhone SE would still get iOS 14 despite both being over five years old.

If you want to double check that your iPhone will be included in the iOS 14 update, the full list of iPhones rumored to be compatible is below:

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod touch (7th-generation)

Apple tends to kick its phones off the iOS update wagon when their chipsets get too old to properly run the newest versions. The iPhone 6S and 2016 iPhone SE both use an Apple A9 CPU, as does the 7th-generation iPod Touch which will also be supported by iOS 14 according to the leak.

Therefore we can assume that this chipset is still powerful enough to run the same basic software as the most recent iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone SE (2020) models.

However, The Verifier claims that while the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE will get a stay of execution this year, they won't be getting next year's main update (presumably called iOS 15). The iPhone 7 will then be the oldest fully-supported iPhone, which will get two more years of support according to the report.

We're anticipating iOS 14 to debut at the online-only WWDC 2020 this month, during the keynote alongside updates to macOS and iPadOS. Other leaked features include the introduction of customizable home screen widgets , a new multitasking interface and a new AR app , along with various other tweaks and upgrades.