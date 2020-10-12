Hurry! This 24-inch Fire TV is just $79 for Prime Day

Heads up folks, because we’ve got another fantastic Prime Day deal for you on smart TVs. If you’re looking for the best TVs for streaming then you should definitely check out these deals, as Fire TV prices start at just $79.99 on Amazon — that’s a ridiculously low price for a smart TV.

There are a couple of Fire TV Edition TV brands on sale during Prime Day: the Toshiba Fire TV Edition and the Insignia Fire TV Edition. There are several varieties of both, with varying screen sizes (24-inch up to 55-inch) and resolution (HD or 4K).

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: was $149 now $79.99 @ Amazon

The Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition is a great smart TV for smaller spaces. It offer 720p resolution, access to the biggest streaming apps and comes with an Alexa voice remote.View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon

Get the Fire TV smart TV experience along with Alexa in this Insignia 32-inch set. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services and the ability to voice control your TV. View Deal

Our top picks are the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition for just $109.99 (down from $169) and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99 (from $329).

If you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K TV, then the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition is an absolute steal at just $209.99. This is also the cheapest that this screen has ever been, with previous sales only dropping it down to $229.99.

And if you don't need 4K and you're look for a smaller TV, then the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition is another excellent deal at just $109.99. This isn’t quite the best deal we’ve seen on this, as it was down to $99 last Christmas, but it's close enough.

Both the Toshiba and Insignia TVs come with a range of streaming apps pre-installed, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. They’re also both Alexa compatible, so you can control your TV via voice commands.

So if your TV needs an upgrade and you’re hunting for a bargain this Prime Day, then these are the two best choices out there. Both smart TVs will let you watch the best streaming services and come from reliable manufacturers.

Be sure to check out Amazon Prime Day deals page for all the latest discounts, or head straight to our Prime Day TV deals page for deals from all the major brands.

Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon