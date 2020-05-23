Hurry! Memorial Day TV sale takes 50% off TCL’s amazing 8-Series QLED

The TCL 8 Series is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its quantum dot technology and min-LED backlight. And right now Best Buy has the TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $999.99 as part of its Memorial Day sales. That's $1,000 off its regular price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and want the best picture possible, this is a deal you should not pass up. The edge-to-edge QLED display provides a gorgeous picture, and this set is powered by Roku's great smart TV software.

In our TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV review, we praised its awesome picture quality, complete with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, the mini-LED backlight helps to deliver rich blacks and bright highlights.

The TCL 8-Series also offers a booming Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering 3D-like audio from a sleek package. The TV includes 4 HDMI ports for game consoles and other devices, plus one USB port.

Overall, the TCL 8-series is the company’s best premium TV ever. And now that you can grab it for a non-premium price, this Memorial Day deal is a no-brainer. Be sure to check out all Best Buy Memorial Day sales.