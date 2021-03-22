Hurry! Apple's 4K iMac now $300 off ahead of iMac 2021 launch

Apple is gearing up to release a new iMac 2021 with Apple Silicon, and it could appear as soon as the rumored Apple April event. So if you want an iMac deal, now is the time.

Right now, Best Buy has the Apple iMac with 4K Retina display on sale for $999. That's taking a whole $300 off its usual price ($1,299), making it the cheapest price we've seen since last year's Christmas sales. Best Buy also has a similar model with a more powerful processor on sale for $1,199, saving you a total of $300.

Apple iMac 21.5": was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal saves you a whole $300, for a limited time only.

This particular model packs a punch with its 21.5-inch 4K Retina display, Intel Core i3 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. And it's all packed in Apple's signature sleek aluminum chassis.

In our Apple iMac review, we loved its stunning display, powerful speakers as well as its impressive GPU and processor. And although we found the back port positioning a bit uncomfortable, overall, the latest iMac model packs powerful specs, a precise webcam and delivers great visuals.

