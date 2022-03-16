How to watch WeCrashed online: release date and time

Apple TV Plus' latest-office centric show arrives with WeCrashed. Yes, only weeks after Severance hit Apple TV Plus with a profound sci-fi take on work-life balance, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are here to tell the tale of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, and the rise and fall of WeWork.

WeWork, if you've lived outside major metropolitan areas and avoided stories about the highly valued startup, was a company that sought to rent office space to startups and small businesses, while providing value-added services such as shared conference spaces and other amenities.

However, a failure to turn a profit, coupled with lavish spending and a failed IPO led to the resignation of co-founder Adam Neumann — who received a $1.7 billion parachute to soften the fall. His unique and engaging personality — seen in the Hulu documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn — is definitely the kind of charm that you'd build a show around.

Enter Jared Leto, who plays Adam Neumann, alongside Anne Hathaway who costars as Rebekah. Leto's impression is uncanny, and probably worth the time to try the show alone.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch WeCrashed online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

When does WeCrashed come out?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

WeCrashed debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday (Mar. 18) at 3 a.m ET, with its first three episodes released at the same time. The eight-episode season will unfurl with one new episode on each of the following Fridays.

How to watch WeCrashed for Free online

You can taste WeCrashed for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. You could even watch the entire season for free, if you're able to wait until the week of the finale.

You can watch WeCrashed for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and For All Mankind.

WeCrashed trailers

The official WeCrashed trailer starts with Rebekah Neumann trying to push Adam to work on something he cares about. What Adam cares about, though, turns out to be a better version of an office.

The trailer then shows Neumann meeting with Masayoshi Son (played by Kim Eui-sung), the investor who strings Adam along. When Adam's told how much WeWork is going to lose, Rebekah pushes him to work his magic even harder.

The below teaser trailer for WeCrashed starts like an augmented reality video, with Leto's Adam Neumann introducing us to an office that sprouts up out of a desolate building. He then goes on to spread the toxic "at this office, we're a family" nonsense, while his wife Rebekah (Hathaway) tries to sling corporate philanthropy, about how the company will improve the world.

Then, after Adam says that WeWork is a movement, we see more of the jet-set lifestyle, as well as the Burning Man-like environment of the WeWork festivals. We even get a little of Adam's god complex.

WeCrashed episodes

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There are eight episodes of WeCrashed, and Apple TV Plus is releasing the first three together. Then, the rest come one at a time on subsequent weeks.

WeCrashed episode 1: Mar. 18, 2022

WeCrashed episode 2: Mar. 18, 2022

WeCrashed episode 3: Mar. 18, 2022

WeCrashed episode 4: Mar. 25, 2022

WeCrashed episode 5: Apr. 1, 2022

WeCrashed episode 6: Apr. 8, 2022

WeCrashed episode 7: Apr. 15, 2022

WeCrashed episode 8: Apr. 22, 2022

How to watch WeCrashed from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch WeCrashed and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.