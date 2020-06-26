How to watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live stream, card, start time

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker | Start Time The UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker main card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific | 1 a.m. BST). The prelim card begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Countdown to UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live streams begins now, as we're one day away from the latest edition of UFC's Saturday night non-PPV fights. In your main event, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is going to test his winning streak against Dan Hooker, a veritable KO machine.

UFC Fight Night live streams should be easy to come by, as the show is available on multiple channels, making it accessible for those with cable and cord-cutters alike. are now more easily available round the world. And once you figure out how you'll watch, all that's left is deciding if you favor the #3 ranked Poirier or an upset from his #5 ranked opponent.

While Poirier's got an interim UFC championship to his name, Hooker's a former kickboxing champ and a strong challenger for The Diamond, with 3 "Performance of the Night" wins under his belt. Hooker's the one with upwards trajectory, on a 3-win streak, while Poirier's coming off of his loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Does momentum make the difference, or does The Diamond's need to prove something give him the killer instict? Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live streams online.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country on Fight Night, you don't need to try and watch it with some dodgy stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker in the US

You can watch all of UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker on either ESPN or ESPN Plus. The former, of course, is the cable channel that everyone knows and the latter is its streaming service that is sold in bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a pretty sweet deal for cord-cutters.

ESPN may be the best option for cord cutters and cable subscribers alike, as UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker will be live with no delay on ESPN. ESPN is available on most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Willing to pay a little more? Hulu's Live TV costs $55 per month for 60 channels (of which ESPN is included), plus exclusive original shows from Hulu. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker in the UK

You'll want BT Sport to see the fights. The BT Sport Monthly Pass is £25 per month and will get you access to UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker, as well as Premier League fixtures.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker card

Your semi-main event sees Mike Perry clash with Mickey Gall, who most famously defeated CM Punk, star of Girl On The Third Floor, one of the best horror movies on Netflix. This is a slightly light card, with 10 matches total, 6 on the main card and 4 on the prelims. The main event is the only match listed with ranked fighters.

Of course, "card is subject to change." You'll remember from UFC 249 that Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern):

Luis Pena vs Khama Worthy [lightweight]

Takashi Sato vs Jason Witt [welterweight]

Kay Hansen vs Jinh Yu Frey [strawweight]

Jordan Griffin vs Youssef Zalal [featherweight]

Main Card (8 p.m. Eastern):

Dustin Poirier (#3) vs Dan Hooker (#5) [lightweight]

Mike Perry vs Mickey Gall [welterweight]

Gian Villante vs Maurice Greene [heavyweight]

Brendan Allen vs Kyle Daukaus [middleweight]

Philipe Lins vs Tanner Boser [heavyweight]

Sean Woodson vs Julian Erosa [catchweight]