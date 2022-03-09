How to watch The Thing About Pam online right now — release date and time

When you watch The Thing About Pam online, you relive the biggest Deadline episode ever. Why is The Thing About Pam such a big deal? Because the neighbor who helps turning out to be evil is scarier than the neighbor who concerns you.

The Thing About Pam channel, date and time The Thing About Pam premieres today (Tuesday, March 8).

• Time — 10 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Thing About Pam, coming from Blumhouse Television (the team behind Worst Roommate Ever), has a bit of inspired casting with beloved actress Renée Zelwegger taking on the role of Pam Hupp, the neighbor everyone trusted until it was too late. Most notably, though, the series has caught flak for having Zelwegger wear a fat suit instead of just hiring someone who looked like Pam Hupp.

As for the plot of The Thing About Pam, it all begins with the true story of the unexplained homicide of Betsy Faria, which Dateline documented. Hupp, who speaks with that thick midwest accent that's synonymous with the Fargo movie, was the last person to see Faria.

Other casting includes Josh Duhamel as attorney Joel Schwartz, who was defending Russell Faria, Betsy's husband, and Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey.

Suspicion piles further onto Pam when it's discovered that Betsy changed her life insurance beneficiary from her husband to Hupp. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Thing About Pam. Check out the sneak peek preview below and scroll down for a full list of cast members.

How to watch The Thing About Pam online from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Thing About Pam if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Thing About Pam online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Thing About Pam premiere today (Tuesday, March 8) at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The Thing About Pam will air weekly at that same time on Tuesdays for 5 more weeks, as it's a six-episode series.

New episodes will also appear on Peacock every Wednesday.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

If you can stand to miss CBS, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services with NBC. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch The Thing About Pam in Canada

Canadians can watch The Thing About Pam at the same time and date as Americans, but only for the first episode. Interestingly enough, episode 1 airs on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV and also streaming on the Global TV streaming service, but episode 2 will debut earlier than in the U.S., dropping at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Friday (March 11).

Travelers who are in Canada and can't access their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Thing About Pam in the UK

We've got good and bad news for Brits. The Thing About Pam is expected to hit Sky, either through Peacock or on Sky TV. The bad news, of course, is that no release date is official yet.

For anyone traveling in the UK who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

The Thing About Pam cast