Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G unveiled — the best foldable phone just got way better

If you've been waiting around for Samsung to add 5G connectivity to its best foldable phone, your wait is just about over.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G debuts today (July 22). It's a new version of the foldable Samsung introduced in February that use the form factor of a classic flip phone to provide a foldable screen. As you've probably gathered from the name, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G adds 5G connectivity — one of the missing features from the original release.

In addition to its newfound ability to connect to 5G networks, the Galaxy Z Flip gets a processor boost for this edition. Samsung's using a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 855 Plus that powered the original Galaxy Z Flip.

The new processor and 5G support bumps up the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip over the original's $1,380 price tag. You'll pay $1,449 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, though Samsung is offering up to $650 in rebates when you trade-in an eligible phone.

Other than the new processor, there's little in the way of under-the-hood changes for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. That includes the phone's 3,300 mAh battery, which is a bit of a surprise. 5G connectivity draws power, and the original Galaxy Z Flip wasn't exactly a long-lasting device. That phone lasted 8 hours and 16 minutes on our battery test, which is below average for a smartphone though ahead of rival devices like the Motorola Razr.

Other hardware remains the same. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features two 12-megapixel cameras on the outside and a 10MP selfie cam on the interior display as it did before. And the phone still features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung made some changes to the exterior of the phone. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in new colors — Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. The original came in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple and (in some countries) Mirror Gold.

Expect some tweaks to the software features that take advantage of the Galaxy Z Flip's foldability. Samsung says that it's bolstered the Flex mode feature in which uses both halves of the phone's interior display for different functions. Before, when you place the Z Flip in Flex mode with the camera app, the top half of the screen became a view finder while the bottom featured on-screen controls With the Z Flip, you'll be able to reverse that orientation with a tap — good for taking overhead shots.

Flex Mode in the original Galaxy Z Flip (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Multitasking sees improvements, too, as you'll be able to open and access two apps at once using App Pair in the phone's Multi-Window tray. That tray is now integrated with the Edge Panel, so you'll have access to more apps.

Otherwise, this sounds a lot like the phone that came out in the spring and immediately established itself as the best foldable phone so far. A layer of Ultra Thin Glass beneath the Galaxy Z Flip's screen added some durability and the phone fit neatly into a pocket when folded shut.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was widely expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at Samsung's August 5 product launch. Instead, the foldable phone will hit stores two days later on August 7.

You'll be able to get the phone unlocked as well as from AT&T and T-Mobile. Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung itself will also sell the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes four months of YouTube Premium. Buyers also can access the Galaxy Z Premier Service and Concierge Support to help them setup their new foldable phone.