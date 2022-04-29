How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online without cable

Get ready for drama because it's almost time to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online, even if you don't have cable. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora all return, and so is Shereé Whitfield for the first time since season 10. Plus, Marlo Hampton is holding her own peach, while newest housewife Sanya Richards-Ross makes her debut.

RHOA season 14 start time, channel Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo).

Kandi's still juggling projects in music, Broadway, film, and television, but also dealing with battles between her husband Todd and her mother Mama Joyce over estate plans. Kenya, coming off a whirlwind season of Dancing With the Stars, focuses on her haircare line. Things are very tense with former bestie Marlo after an altercation.

Shereé is riding high now that Chateau Shereé and SHE by Shereé has finally launched. Old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, though rekindling their relationship hits a few snags. Drew has gotten a major glow-up, but her marriage to Ralph is experiencing strain.

Then, there's new cast member Sanya Richards-Ross, a former Olympic medalist who is contemplating having another child. She invites all the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture on a much-needed tropical getaway.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14. Plus, check out the first look preview below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 if you're away from home. Watching RHOA's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. And did you hear about that 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're disappointed?

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premiere Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOC on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and they often offer new subscribers free trials and other discounts. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Bravo.

After airing on Bravo, Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episodes may be available to stream on Hulu and/or Peacock.

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Bel-Air reboot.

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 in Canada

RHOA fans in Canada can tune into season 14 at the same time and day as their American neighbors, Sundays at 8 p.m. Et on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 in the UK and Australia

UK and Australian viewers can watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.