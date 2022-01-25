How to watch Peacemaker episode 5 online: release date and time

We need to watch Peacemaker episode 5 this week because holy hell what about that ending last week. Again, HBO Max is only giving us one episode, and we're curious how much will be revealed.

Peacemaker episode 5 release date and time: Date: Peacemaker episode 5 debuts Thursday (Jan. 27).

Time: 3 a.m. ET

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

Canada: Watch on Crave

Peacemaker, one of our favorite new shows of January 2022 is continuing to impress by giving Vigilante a standout episode last week, as the series continues to let other people steal scenes from Peacemaker himself. Now out of jail, Vigilante's going to likely help Peacemaker and the Argus crew stop the Butterflies.

But, seriously, that mission doesn't even make sense now that we know Murn himself is actually a Butterfly. Are there good Butterflies and bad ones? What the hell is going on?

Oh, and we're curious when Vigilante and The White Dragon Auggie Smith will clash, because Vigilante already revealed he knows the weak points in the old racist's armor.

And before we get the details of where and how to watch Peacemaker episode 5, let's watch its amazing opening credits again:

How to watch Peacemaker episode 5 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Peacemaker episode 5 arrives Thursday (Jan. 27) at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Peacemaker episode 5 online in Canada

Unlike our friends across the pond, our neighbors to the north in Canada have a good situation with Peacemaker. The VOD Crave platform will receive Peacemaker episode 5 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Peacemaker online in the UK

I've got bad news. As of now, you won't be able to stream Peacemaker in the U.K., at least on the day of launch.

Peacemaker episode schedule

Peacemaker's eight-episode first season debuted on January 13, when HBO Max will have three new episodes. New episodes debut on the following Thursdays.