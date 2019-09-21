How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Live Stream Fighting Irish vs. Bulldogs College Football

It's only Week Four of the 2019 college football season, but we've already got an early showdown between two teams harboring dreams of a national championship. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Athens, Georgia, today to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, with the winner looking to establish themselves as a title contender.

The last time these two teams met two years ago, the Bulldogs squeaked out a 20-19 win over the Irish, who will clearly be looking for revenge in the rematch. And you don't have to miss a moment of the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game when these two teams square off, even if you're not anywhere near a television set.

Here are all your options if you want to watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia, including live streaming the game.

When can I watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game?

The Notre Dame vs. Georgia game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight (Sept. 21). CBS is carrying the game, so you don't need anything more than an HDTV antenna if you want to catch the action on TV.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game?

If you're out of the country when the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game gets underway, don't despair. A virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from back home, with access to your usual array of streaming services.

We've tested many different services to find the best overall VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It's easy to use and has great customer support if you do happen to run into any trouble. And it also performed well in our testing. But there are other VPN options to consider as well.

How can I live stream the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game?

You've got a number of options for watching the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game via live stream, with your choices coming down to whether or not you have a cable TV subscription.

Cable subscribers can just head to the CBS Sports website or fire up the CBS Sports app (Android, iOS) to catch a live stream of Notre Dame vs. Georgia. You'll need to login in with your cable or satellite TV provider, though, so this is not an option for cord cutters.

If you have given up on cable, your cheapest option is to turn to CBS All Access. The $5.99-a-month services not only includes original programming but also picks up live sports coverage from the network.

There are other subscription streaming services available to watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game, and while they cost more than CBS All Access, they also offer more channels for those times when you want to watch something other than college football. (Weird, I know.) Just make sure that the service you're considering carries your local CBS affiliate, if the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game is your top priority. Your choices include:

