How to watch Moon Knight online: Release date, time and episode schedule

We watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus to meet the MCU's latest hero (or at least we think he's a hero). Oscar Isaac is breaking new ground in the world of Disney Plus shows from Marvel Studios: this is the first series based on a character we haven't seen in a previous MCU film or series.

Moon Knight Disney Plus date, time and more Release date and time: March 30 @ 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

And at first, it appears we're meeting Moon Knight through one of his many identities, and the least intimidating one at that. Steven Grant, who juggles a Rubix Cube while he's trying to go to sleep, is a museum shop clerk who needs to lock multiple locks and bind his legs in order to safely go to bed.

What happens when he sleeps? Well, Grant would tell you that he experiences dreams that he believes are real. But based on what we know from the trailer below, and from the comics, we know that Steven Grant is just one of many identities connected to the vigilante known as Moon Knight.

One of Moon Knight's other names is Marc Spector, a former government agent who is tied to the Egyptian god Khonshu. Confusing right? Well, that's half of the fun of this series, which looks to offer something completely new to the MCU. The other half appears to involve some trouble that Grant/Spector/Moon Knight have come into with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who looks like a cult leader.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Moon Knight online.

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus

No matter what you're feeling like today, it's easy to watch Moon Night. Moon Knight episode 1 debuts on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30.

It's the fifth Marvel Studios series to be released direct to Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and What If...?.

How to watch Moon Knight internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Moon Knight trailer

The first Moon Knight trailer, which showed us how Steven Grant (Isaac) isn't getting much sleep, debuted on Jan. 17. It revealed, among other things, Oscar Isaac's odd British accent for the role. It also teased a violent beat down in a bathroom.

Moon Knight episodes

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Moon Knight cast

Marvel Studios has been especially secretive about the cast and story of Moon Knight, but we do have the core cast, and some of the names we're supposed to call them by below.