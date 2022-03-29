WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream: start time, how to watch, night 1 and night 2 cards

If you're tuning in to watch WWE WrestleMania 38 live streams, you're likely one of three kinds of fans. The first two kinds are focused on the fully-announced news. The returning fan's interest likely is piqued by the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has a prominent role on Kevin Owens' talk show (where he may fight), while the hardened WWE fan is really curious about how the title unification may go down in night 2's Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event.

WrestleMania 38 start time and date • WrestleMania 38 dates: Saturday (April 2) and Sunday (April 3).

• WrestleMania 38 start time: The shows begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• Kickoff show time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

And then, of course, there's the third kind of fan: the All Elite Wrestling fan who has heard all of the rumors and leaks about former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Expected to debut during the WrestleMania 38 live stream, Rhodes is the likely opponent for Seth Freakin' Rollins, which would finish a weeks-long storyline of Rollins struggling to find a match on the card. It's all a bit convoluted, but this is sports entertainment — which is never minimalist and rarely straightforward.

In other big money matches, Bianca Belair seeks to win the Raw Women's Championship back from Becky Lynch. This feud has been going on (either at a boil or a low simmer) since last summer, when Lynch surprised the world with her return, and WWE shocked us all with a frustratingly short match.

Charlotte Flair's defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, whose discomfort on the mic has been palpable at worst and minimal at best. Hopefully, Flair wins and Rousey accepts that she's not cut out for this.

Here's everything you need to watch the WrestleMania 38 live stream:

How to watch WrestleMania 38 live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE WrestleMania 38 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WrestleMania 38 live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch WrestleMania 38 in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WrestleMania 38 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WrestleMania 2022 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WrestleMania 38 live streams in Australia

Each night of WrestleMania 38 begins at 10 a.m. AEST, though the WrestleMania 2022 kickoff shows start at 8 a.m. AEST, on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4.

Australia is still watching WrestleMania 38 streams on the WWE Network.

WrestleMania 38 night 1 card and predictions

Predictions for the winners are in bold.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss)

vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship The New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch)

vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBA [expected to be Cody Rhodes]

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

for the WWE Raw Women's Championship Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

WrestleMania 38 night 2 card

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match

in an Anything Goes match Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

vs. Austin Theory RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship