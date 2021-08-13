We got a text: It's almost time to watch Love Island USA season 3 finale online and on CBS. The latest installment of the dating show brought 12 sexy singles to the Casa Amor villa in Hawaii.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman returned to steer the love boat. Over the course of Love Island USA season 3, they coupled and un-coupled up.

Love Island USA season 3 finale details The Love Island USA season 3 finale airs Sunday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Now, America votes on which of the remaining couples should win the series. The couple with the most votes gets two envelopes, one for each person. One envelope contains the $100,000 prize; the other contains nothing. The person with the $100,000 can choose to share the money with their partner — the ultimate test of commitment and love.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love Island USA season 3 finale online.

How to watch Love Island USA season 3 finale with a VPN

Love Island fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the big Love Island USA season 3 finale, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Watch Love Island USA season 3 finale in the US

In the U.S., the Love Island USA season 3 finale is airing Sunday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

CBS can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV. You can also get a live CBS feed on Paramount Plus.

Watch Love Island USA season 3 finale in Canada

Canadians who want to watch the Love Island USA season 3 finale can get all the villa action on CTV at the same time as American viewers. And Paramount Plus is available in Canada!

Watch Love Island USA season 3 finale in the UK

Bad news for Brits — the Love Island USA season 3 finale isn't airing live on any UK channels. That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can help you watch along with American and Canadian fans.

And, of course, right now, you can watch Love Island UK 2021 online.