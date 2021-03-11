How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 online

Grey's Anatomy season 17 info Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 is scheduled to air at 9:20 p.m. ET today (Thursday, March 11) on ABC.

The doctors are in again — finally! — when you watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 online, live and without cable. The ABC medical drama returns with new episodes after a long hiatus. Fans have been waiting since December to see how the cliffhangers get resolved. And due to Joe Biden's presidential address, they'll have to wait just a tiny bit longer, since it will push programming back by about 20 minutes.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 has brought in the real-life coronavirus pandemic, with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) battling COVID-19. During her illness, she has dreamt (or hallucinated) of spending time on the beach with familiar faces from her past. The show featured some jaw-dropping cameos from former stars Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O'Malley.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 is titled "Helplessly Hoping." It follows up on action from the preceding crossover episode of Station 19, which sees DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) chasing after Opal, the woman he suspected of sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Meredith's life continues to hang in the balance after she is put on a ventilator.

Here is everything to know about how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7, plus watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in the UK

Good news for British fans of Grey's Anatomy. Season 17 got an UK premiere date: April 7. It will air on Sky Witness.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on CTV.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 cast

The cast of Grey's Anatomy is led by star Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the head of general surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She is a widow, after losing husband Derek Shepherd several years ago, and has three children, Zola, Ellis and Bailey.

Other major cast members include:

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey , chief of surgery

, chief of surgery James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, head of trauma

head of trauma Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery

as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery

as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery Kim Raver as Teddy Altman , co-head of cardiothoracic surgery

, co-head of cardiothoracic surgery Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, head of plastic surgery

head of plastic surgery Camilla Luddington as Jo Karev, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln , head of orthopedic surgery

, head of orthopedic surgery Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes , head of pediatric surgery

, head of pediatric surgery Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, chief medical officer

chief medical officer Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, surgical resident

surgical resident Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, surgical resident

surgical resident Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, cardiothoracic surgeon

Fans can also expect to see familiar and new guest stars, including: