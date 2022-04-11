How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online from anywhere — time and where to stream

This week, you can finally start to watch Derry Girls season 3 online, and you better get a jump on it. These girls have become women (Saoirse-Monica Jackson is already 27 and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is 29), and while Netflix might make you wait for the hilarious tales of these rebellious girls in Northern Ireland, you don't have to.

Derry Girls season 3 start time, channels Derry Girls season 3 date: Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 12) on Channel 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST

Where to stream: Channel 4, All4 (opens in new tab) (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) (100% risk-free)

There's also the matter of this being the final season. Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee (opens in new tab) wrote online that the series isn't being canceled, but that a three-season run was always the plan.

But with age — predictably — comes graduation. As you'll see in the below trailer, a main topic of concern is the tension of the GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education). That said, this season also looks to show how the end of The Troubles in Derry, which means expect more of the show's ability to tell two stories at once, as the chaos at the Belfast prison the Maze is going on in the background.

This new season shows Erin and her friends at work on making a new short film about life in Derry during The Troubles. But while technical difficulties and script issues are slowing that process down, it doesn't look like they're going to split the gang up (this isn't Euphoria season 2).

Reports suggest that Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and James' final season will be one for the books, so read on below to see how to watch Derry Girls season 3 online, and check out the trailer below:

When does Derry Girls season 3 come out?

Channel 4 airs Derry Girls season 3 on Tuesdays at 9.15 p.m. BST, starting on April 12. Subsequent episodes of the six-episode season come out over the following Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, in America, Netflix hasn't announced the Derry Girls season 3 premiere date.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK on Channel 4 and All4 (opens in new tab). It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Derry Girls season 3 debuts on Tuesday (April 12) at 9.15 p.m. BST.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online, from anywhere on Earth

All4 may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Derry Girls season 3 for a while, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US, Canada and Australia

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the United States, Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release details about when the series will debut.

Our best guess is somewhere in the late summer or early fall.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to log in to the BBC iPlayer.