How to watch Cowboys vs. Patriots: Live stream the Dallas vs. New England NFL game

It's an NFL showdown between two marquee teams that fans really love — or love to hate. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Foxboro, Mass., today (Nov. 24) to take on the New England Patriots, and there's more than pride on the line. The Patriots are angling for the best record in the AFC, while the Cowboys are looking to stay ahead of rivals in the NFC East.

Even if you're not a fan of either team, you're going to want to watch the Cowboys vs. Patriots game this afternoon. And thanks to assorted live stream options, it's easy to catch all of the NFL action.

Here's your best bets for watching a Cowboys vs. Patriots live stream, including tips on finding a good VPN service if you're out of the country when Dallas and New England square off.

When can I live stream the Cowboys vs. Patriots game?

The Cowboys vs. Patriots game is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT kickoff on Sunday. Fox is carrying the game in the U.S., and it will be broadcast to every market. That means anyone with a TV set and an HD antenna can watch the game.

In the UK, the Cowboys vs. Patriots game airs on Sky Sports Action. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a £9.99 Sky Sports day pass from Now TV lets you watch the sports channel for 24 hours.

How do I use a VPN to stream the Cowboys vs. Patriots game?

Out of the country when Dallas and New England take to the field? No worries — a virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from home, giving you access to the same streaming services as before.

To find the best overall VPN, we've tested a lot of services. Our pick is ExpressVPN for its mix of solid performance and outstanding customer service. Sign up for more than a month of service, and ExpressVPN can be yours for a great price.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch the Cowboys vs. Patriots live stream?

The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game. (At this point in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $58; an option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $102.96.)

If you've cut cable out of your life, you can turn to a subscription streaming service, though make sure your service of choice includes your local Fox affiliate to ensure that you get the Cowboys vs. Patriots live stream. (Not every service carries every local channel; Sling TV, for example, only offers network affiliates in select markets.) Here's a quick look at possible options for streaming services.

Fubo.TV: Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Cowboys vs. Patriots game and watch it later.View Deal