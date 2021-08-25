How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 online

Craig Robinson and Andy Samberg are reunited and it feels so good when you watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 online tonight. It's the last ride for the friends during the NBC comedy's last season, so enjoy all of the cop shenanigans while you can.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 start time, channel Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 air at 8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 26) on NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 5, titled "PB & J," sees the return of Doug Judy (Robinson) aka the Pontiac Bandit, the PB of the episode title. Jake (Samberg) is over the moon to be hanging out with his best friend again. This truly is a tasty little treat!

In episode 6, titled "The Set Up," the FBI takes over a high-profile case but Jake continues his own investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Rumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) negotiate with Frank O'Sullivan (John C. McGinley) and the police union.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online. Just don't expect to find it on Peacock — it's not there. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 online in the US

In the U.S., Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 are airing Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Two new episodes will air every week on Thursday nights.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 5 and 6 stream on Hulu and Peacock?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu in the days following the NBC airing.

However, they will not be streaming on Peacock. Yeah, we're not happy about it, either.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has aired on E4, and it's likely that will be the same case with season 8.

However, E4 hasn't yet announced the UK premiere date. It may be a few weeks or months after the U.S. debut.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on CityTV the same day and time as American fans.