Umbrella Academy season 3 may finish filming today

The Umbrella Academy season 3 filming is wrapping today, according to a cinematographer working on the Netflix series. That aligns with a recent update from star Elliot Page, who hinted that he was "almost done" with Umbrella Academy season 3 production.

Filming began February 7 and in the following days and weeks, cast members began sharing photos from the set on social media. A few set photos from Toronto also leaked on Twitter.

Early Thursday morning, Craig Wrobleski shared an image of a warehouse door with the number two on it. The caption reads: "… days remaining on Umbrella Academy Season 3."

While Page shared several set pics early in production, he has slowed down in recent months — possibly because he's been busier, possibly to avoid spoilers. However, last week, he posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: "Mornin ☀️ ….almost done 🎥 S3 ☂."

Not much is known about Umbrella Academy season 3, including its release date. We do know that the story will follow the Hargreeves siblings in an alternate universe/timeline, where their adoptive father took in an entirely different set of special children and dubbed them the Sparrow Academy. Ben (Justin H. Min) is the only connection between the Umbrella and Sparrow teams, though he has a completely different personality.

We also know the episode titles, which Netflix revealed during its Geek Week streams this past June. They are, in order:

"Meet the Family" "World's Biggest Ball of Twine" "Pocket Full of Lightning" "Kugelblitz" "Kindest Cut" "Marigold" "Auf Wiedersehen" "Wedding at the End of the World" "Six Bells" "Oblivion"

Season 3 will introduce a raft of new characters, including the other members of the Sparrow Academy. The casting includes Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.

With filming completed, it's possible Umbrella Academy will unveil a teaser trailer or some kind of sneak peek video soon — maybe at Netflix's Tudum fan event next month?!